The Voice UK 2020 hit our screens again tonight for the sixth round of blind auditions on ITV.

Global music legends will.i.am, Meghan Trainor, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs are this year's coaches and on the search for the best vocal talent that Britain has to offer.

Up for grabs is a record deal but to be in with a chance contestants must first win a spot on one of the four teams.

And as the blind auditions draw to a close, that's getting incredibly difficult.

Each of the coaches is looking to build teams of ten acts for the battle rounds and the numbers of available spots have been falling each week.

Ahead of tonight's show, Teams Meghan and Tom both had only two free places while Teams Olly and Will were each after three more acts.

As always, the first stage is the blind auditions where the contestants have just 90 or so seconds to impress the coaches with their voices alone.

Sat with their backs to the contestants, if the coaches like what they hear, they hit their buzzer to spin around and select that artist for their teams. If more than one coach spins then it's up to the act to pick which team to join.

Here's how the six round of blind auditions played out tonight...

Bleu Woodward

32-year-old Bleu is a singer and gym receptionist originally from Leeds. Opening this week's blind auditions, she belted out You Shook Me All Night Long by AC/DC to land herself a spot on Team Olly.

Mollie Scott

21-year-old Mollie Scott currently works as a hairdresser. Inspired by Beyonce, Molly performed Work It Out for the coaches but despite giving it her all she sadly didn't get any of the coaches to turn.

Vivienne Isebor

Vivienne Isebor is a 26-year-old mental health recovery worker from North London. Vivienne performed a cover of Calvin Harris and SZA's The Weekend winning a place in the next round on Team Tom.

Alfie Osborne

19-year-old Alfie is currently an Infantry Soldier in the British Army - and a part time bugler. He performed On The Loose by Niall Horan for his blind auditions but unfortunately didn't persuade the coaches to hit their buttons.

Sally Barrett

44-year-old Sally Barrett from Leicester is a mum of three who currently works as a dinner lady. She performed What You're Made Of by Lucie Silvas at this week's blind auditions but sadly it wasn't quite enough to secure a place in the battle rounds.

Dean John-Wilson

30-year-old Dean John-Wilson is currently an actor-singer from Middlesborough who previously appeared as Aladdin in the West End. He performed Always Remember Us This Way by Lady Gaga to win spins from both Meghan and Tom, choosing to join Team Meghan.

Andre Sanchez

Andre Sanchez is a warehouse worker who performed When I Was Your Man by Bruno Mars at his audition, but didn't manage to get the coaches to turn.

Alex James

Alex and James make up Rozzandi, a duo who performed Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello duet Señorita. With spots on the teams dwindling, the pair didn't succeed in winning a place in the battles.

Alia Lara

19-year-old Alia is a busker from Enfield in North London. Alia's performance of How Do You Sleep? by Sam Smith won over Will.i.am who turned for the teenager moments into the song.

Beryl McCormack

22-year-old is a part-time make up artist. She performed Turning Tables by Adele and won a four-chair spin from all of the coaches, choosing to join Team Olly.

Who was your favourite on The Voice UK tonight? Tell us in the comments below!

The Voice UK continues Saturday nights on ITV.