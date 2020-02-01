The Voice UK 2020 returned tonight for its fifth round of blind auditions.

Here's a full recap of all the performances, and who got through on which team.

Global music legends will.i.am, Meghan Trainor, Sir Tom Jones and newbie Olly Murs are this year's coaches and on a quest to uncover the best vocal talent that Britain has to offer. Once more, this year’s winner will scoop a life changing record contract.

As always, the first stage of the competition is the blind auditions which continued tonight. The contestants must hold their nerve as they sing to the backs of the coaches.

After the first four weeks, Team Tom had seven acts while Team Meghan and Olly had chosen six contestants. Team Will had five performers of his ten.

Hoping to pick up the best singing talent, if the coaches like what they hear, they hit their buzzer to spin around and select that artist for their line up. If more than one spins then it's up to the act to pick which team to join.

But if all the coaches fail to turn for an act they lose their right to see them. The act leaves stage immediately and the judges are left forever wondering if they should have hit their buttons.

Here's how the fifth round of blind auditions went down tonight...

Darci Wilders

Darci Wilders is an 18-year-old student from Strabane, Northern Ireland. She put her unique twist on Elvis Presley's iconic song I Can't Help Falling In Love With You to win herself a spot on Team Meghan.

Lucy Calcines

21-year-old Lucy Calcines was raised in Spain by her musician Cuban parents and has lived in the UK for the past five years. Lucy gave a storming performance of J Balvin & Willy William's Mi Gente which got all of the coaches to turn. With all four coaches to pick from, Lucy opted to join Team Will.

Priscilla Cameron

31-year-old Priscilla Cameron is a singing and dancing full-time mum from Birmingham. Despite a super energetic performance of Lizzo hit Juice, none of the coaches turned for Priscilla.

Zindzi Thomas

Zindzi Thomas is a 31-year-old Debt Management Advisor from Salford. Zindzi belted out War Cry by Queen Naija for the coaches and won herself a spot on Team Will who was touched by her song choice.

Julius Cowdrey

26-year-old Julius Cowdrey is a singer-songwriter from London. He performed an emotional original song called Take Me Home about a past break up however it didn't quite persuade any of the coaches to turn around.

Blessing Chitapa

17-year-old Blessing Chitapa is a student from Dudley. Blessing's soulful cover of Etta James classic I'd Rather Go Blind got Olly Murs to win, winning the teenager for his team of ten.

Holly Scally

Holly Scally is a 16-year-old student from Glasgow. Holly's haunting performance of Sam Smith's Lay Me Down had Olly and Meghan fighting over her with Meghan winning the pitch battle.

Jonny Brooks

Jonny Brooks is a 28-year-old from Ireland who currently works as a janitor at a cathedral. Having been put forward for The Voice by his mum, Jonny's cover of Van Morrison's Sweet Thing got both Olly and Tom to turn with Jonny choosing to join Team Tom.

The Voice UK 2020 continues next Saturday night on ITV with more blind auditions.

The battle rounds and knockout stages will follow later in the year, before the grand live final.