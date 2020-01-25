The Voice UK 2020 returned tonight for its fourth round of blind auditions.

Here's a full recap of all the performances, and who got through on which team.

Global music legends will.i.am, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and Meghan Trainor are this year's coaches and on a quest to uncover the best vocal talent that Britain has to offer. Once again, this year’s winner is set to scoop a life changing record contract.

As always, the first stage is the blind auditions where the contestants must hold their nerve as they sing to the backs of the coaches. After the first three weeks, Team Meghan and Team Tom lead the way with five acts while Team Will and Team Olly had four acts apiece.

Hoping to pick up the best singing talent, if the coaches like what they hear, they hit their buzzer to spin around and select that artist for their line up. If more than one spins then it's up to the act to pick which team to join.

But if all the coaches fail to turn for an act they lose their right to see them. The act leaves stage immediately and the judges are left forever wondering if they should have hit their buttons.

Here's how the fourth round of blind auditions went down tonight...

The Voice UK Week 4 recap

Jordan Phillips

20-year-old Jordan Phillips from Stockport currently works as a joiner with his dad during the weeks and delivers sandwiches at the weekend. Inspired by his dad, Jordan performed Tom Grennan's Found What I've Been Looking For and got Megahn to spin around to take him through to the next round.

Cat Cavelli

29-year-old Cat Cavelli moved from Ireland to London when she was 18 to make a career in music. At her blind audition this week she got Olly Murs and Will.i.am to spin for her after singing I Put a Spell on You, choosing to join team Olly.

Grant Tuff

Grant Tuff is a 29-year-old who works as a sales rep for a tool hiring company. He belted out Sucker by the Jonas Brothers for his blind audition but despite an energetic performance, Grant unfortunately didn't get any of the coaches to turn.

Brian Corbett

29-year-old Brian Corbett from Ireland currently works as a bartender. He gave a tender rendition of Give Me Love by Ed Sheeran which won him a spot on Team Olly.

Elly O'Keeffe

31-year-old Elly from Cork in Ireland is from a very musical family who currently works as a teacher. Elly's touching performance of River by Leon Bridges got spins from all of Tom, Olly and Meghan leading to a pitch battle to secure her for their teams with Tom winning out.

Natalie Good

24-year-old Natalie from London brought no shortage of personality to this weekend's blind auditions, singing Little Mix's Shout Out To My Ex. Unfortunately she didn't get any spins from the coaches.

Johannes Pietsch

18-year-old Johannes Pietsch is a student from Austria who hopes to be as big as Ariana Grande. His song choice at the blind auditions - The Sound of Music - was therefore perhaps surprising, but it won over Will.i.am and got Johannes a spot on his team.

Lois Moodie

21-year-old Lois Moodie from London has been singing with her family since the age of four. After giving a stand out performance of Beyoncé's I Was Here which won spins from Sir Tom, Will and Olly, Lois opted to join Team Tom.

The Voice UK 2020 continues Saturday nights on ITV.

You can watch episodes in full via the ITV Hub.