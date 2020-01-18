The Voice UK 2020 returned tonight for its third round of blind auditions.

Here's a full recap of all the performances, and who got through on which team.

Global music legends will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and newcomer Meghan Trainor are this year's coaches and on a quest to uncover the best vocal talent that Britain has to offer, with this year’s winner scooping a life changing record contract.

As always, the first stage is the blind auditions where the contestants must hold their nerve as they sing to the backs of the coaches. After the first two weeks, Team Tom and Team Meghan were leading the way with four acts apiece while Team Will and Team Olly had two on their teams of ten.

Hoping to pick up the best singing talent, if the coaches like what they hear, they hit their buzzer to spin around and select that artist for their line up. If more than one spins then it's up to the act to pick which team to join.

But if all the coaches fail to turn for an act they lose their right to see them. The act leaves stage immediately and the judges are left forever wondering if they should have hit their buttons.

Here's how the third round of blind auditions went down tonight...

Alan Chan

Full time music student from London, Alan Chan took the coaches by storm with his performance of You Know My Name by Chris Cornell from James Bond's Casino Royale. Olly hit his buzzer for Alan, saying: "This guy just sang his heart out!"

Oli Ross

Oli Ross is a 21-year-old sales assistant from Leeds. She performed Sail by AWOLNATION for her blind audition, getting Meghan, Will and Olly all to turn. Picking between the trio, Oli chose to join Team Meghan.

AK

AK is a 24-year-old bricklayer from Southampton. He performed a unique take on Survivor's iconic song Eye of the Tiger featuring his own original lyrics but unfortunately didn't get any coaches to turn.

Doug Sure

Doug Sure is a 31-year-old electrician from Crystal Palace. He performed Feels Like Summer by Donald Glover/Childish Gambino and won spins from Will, Meghan and Olly. Choosing between the three, Doug opted to join Team Will.

Belle Noir

Belle Noir are a trio made up of Jasmine, Sarah and Emily who have been performing together for three years. For their blind audition, the three piece performed Feel It Still by Portugal. The Man with both Olly and Tom turning for the group. Choosing between the pair, Belle Noir joined Team Olly.

Jennifer Jamieson

26-year-old Jennifer Jamieson from Glasgow currently works as a singing waitress. Performing Wish You Well by Becky Hill & Sigala at her audition, Jennifer sadly didn't persuade any of the coaches to turn.

Sean Connolly

Sean Connolly is a 30-year-old insurance renewals advisor. Hoping to inspire his young daughter, Sean won a spot on Team Tom after singing Suddenly by Billy Ocean.

Gevanni Hutton

The last act of the night, Gevanni Hutton is a 17-year-old student who moved to London from Jamaica when he was 15. Gevanni's captivating performance of Rozalla's Everybody's Free won himself a spot on Team Will.

The Voice UK 2020 continues Saturday nights on ITV.

Episodes are available to watch online via the ITV Hub here.