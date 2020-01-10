Olly Murs gets emotional on The Voice UK 2020 this weekend.

The singer is comforted by his fellow coaches after one act auditioning leaves him in tears.

When a pair of twin sisters take to the stage, Olly finds himself opening up about his own family.

He speaks about a falling out between himself and his own twin brother, Ben.

“We had a big argument," Olly begins before candidly confessing: “I feel like the next time I’m going to see him is when we lose somebody close in our family, and I don’t want that to be the case.

“I’ve got no idea where he lives.”

“It’s a shame — even more so for my mum," he continues (via The Sun newspaper). “And I do miss having my twin with me.

“We had these two different personalities but we just had this bond.”

He adds: “It brings back memories when I see twins. When we were kids we used to sing all the time.”

Olly is comforted with a hug from fellow coach Meghan Trainor while Sir Tom Jones says: “I understand what you’re feeling, but you will do it — you’ll get back together.”

The Voice UK 2020 continues Saturday night at 8:30PM on ITV.

The second show of the series opens with both Sir Tom Jones and Meghan Trainor having selected two singers each.

Olly Murs and will.i.am only have one each. It’s early days and there’s everything to sing for as a fresh batch of performers take to the stage.

The Coaches will be hearing double as a duo who happen to be twin sisters take to the stage but will they get that all important chair turn?

And a young dad who currently works in a fast food restaurant swaps singing in front of the fryers to sing for a place in one of the Coach's teams.