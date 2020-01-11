The Voice 2020 RECAP! All of the blind auditions from week two

The Voice UK 2020 hit our screens again tonight for the second round of blind auditions on ITV.

Global music legends will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson, Sir Tom Jones and newbie Meghan Trainor are this year's coaches and on a quest to uncover the best vocal talent that Britain has to offer.

As always, the first stage is the blind auditions where the contestants must hold their nerve as they sing to the backs of the coaches.

After week one, Team Tom and Team Meghan had two acts apiece while Team Olly and Team Will each had one act, leaving plenty of spaces to fill up on all four teams.

If the coaches like what they hear, they hit their buzzer to spin around and select that artist for their teams of ten. If more than one spins then it's up to the act to pick which team to join.

However if all the coaches fail to turn for an act they lose their right to see them - leaving them forever wondering if they should have hit their buttons.

Here's how the second round of blind auditions went down tonight...

Blaize China

21-year-old Blaize China from the Isle of Sheppey opened up this weekend's blind auditions with a powerful rendition of Instruction by Jax Jones ft. Demi Lovato, Stefflon Don. It got all four coaches to turn with Meghan winning Blaize for her team.

Ty Lewis

18-year-oold student Ty Lewis from Billingham got both Sir Tom and Olly to spin for his cover of Billie Eilish's when the party's over, choosing to join Team Olly.

Babalola Ehidiamen

25-year-old Babalola Ehidiamen is from Manchester and currently works in a KFC. Although he got the audience on his side, Babalola sadly didn't manage to make any of the coaches turn with his performance of Sam Cooke's A Change Is Gonna Come.

Baby Sol

36-year-old Baby Sol from West London is a singer-songwriter and session/backing vocalist. Her performance of Ella Fitzgerald's Lullaby Of Birdland got turns from all of Will.i.am, Olly and Meghan with Baby choosing to join Team Will.

Lara Anstead

Lara Anstead is a 26-year-old performing arts teacher. She performed Jessie Ware's Say You Love Me for the panel and won a place on Sir Tom Jones after he hit his button for her.

Jay Harvey

38-year-old Jay Harvey from Essex is a personal trainer. He performed UK garage classic Woman Trouble by Craig David and Artful Dodger but unfortunately none of the coaches turned for Jay.

Katie and Aoife

Katie and Aoife are 16-year-old twin sisters from Ireland. The pair performed First Aid Kit's version of ABBA's Chiquitita to win a turn from Meghan who won the pair for her team.

Zion

26-year-old Zion is a freelance graphic designer who moved to Manchester from Nigeria when he was 16. He performed Common and John Legend's Glory for the coaches, securing a spin from Sir Tom Jones which left Zion in tears.

The Voice UK 2020 airs Saturday nights on ITV.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.