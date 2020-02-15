The Voice UK 2020 contestants: Meet the teams in the battle rounds

After the seventh round of The Voice UK 2020 auditions, here are the contestants in the teams for the battle rounds.

The search for a new vocal super star continued this weekend as The Voice 2020 returned to ITV with its ninth series.

will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs are back in the spinning red chairs as this year's coaches, joined by newbie Meghan Trainor on a brand new quest to uncover the best vocal talent that Britain has to offer.

As always, the first stage was the blind auditions where the contestants had to hold their nerve as they performed to the backs of the coaches. If any of the four liked what they heard, they hit their buzzer to spin around and select that artist for their teams of ten.

If more than one spins then it's up the act to pick which team to join but if no coaches turn it's the bus back home.

From the very first show we've seen the coaches using every trick, name drop and boast they could to secure the best acts for their teams.

Here's how the teams look for the battle rounds after the final weekend of blind auditions...

The Voice UK 2020 teams: Contestants

Team Tom

Lara George



Lara George

32-year-old Lara George is a learning support assistant from Essex.

ShezAr



Shezar

31-year-old ShezAr is from London where she grew up in a musical family of nine, including brother Labrinth.

Lara Anstead



Lara Anstead.

Lara Anstead is a 26-year-old performing arts teacher.

Zion



Zion

26-year-old Zion is a freelance graphic designer who lives in Manchester.

Sean Connolly



Sean Connolly

Sean Connelly is a 30-year-old insurance renewals advisor

Elly O'Keeffe



Elly O'Keeffe

31-year-old Elly from Cork in Ireland is from a very musical family and currently works as a teacher.

Lois Moodie



Lois Moodie

21-year-old Lois Moodie from London has been singing with her family since the age of four.

Jonny Brooks



Jonny Brooks

Jonny Brooks is a 28-year-old from Ireland who currently works as a janitor at a cathedral.

Vivienne Isebor



Vivienne Isebor performs.

26-year-old Vivienne is a mental health recovery worker from North London

Shaun Samonini



Shaun Samonini performs.

33-year-old Shaun Samonini is a singer and gym-owner from Essex.

Team Will

So Diva



So Diva (Jenny, Tania and Danni)

So Diva are a three-piece soul tribute act made up of Jenny, Tania and Danni who have been together for six years.

Baby Sol



Baby Sol

36-year-old Baby Sol from West London is a singer-songwriter and session/backing vocalist

Doug Sure



Doug Sure

Doug Sure is a 31-year-old electrician from Crystal Palace.

Gevanni Hutton



Gevanni Hutton

Gevanni Hutton is a 17-year-old student who moved to London from Jamaica when he was 15.

Johannes Pietsch



Johannes Pietsch

18-year-old Johannes Pietsch is a student from Austria who hopes to be as big as Ariana Grande.

Lucy Calcines



Lucy Calcines

21-year-old Lucy Calcines was raised in Spain by her musician Cuban parents and currently lives in the UK.

Zindzi Thomas



Zindzi Thomas

Zindzi Thomas is a 31-year-old Debt Management Advisor from Salford.

Alia Lara



Alia Lara performs.

19-year-old Alia is a busker from Enfield in North London.

Shauna Byrne



Shauna Byrne performs.

16-year-old Shauna Byrne is a student from Dublin.

Evergreen



Evergreen perform.

A trio made up of best friends from Donegal, Ireland, Evergreen started singing together at school.

Team Meghan

Brooke Scullion



Brooke Scullion

20-year-old Brooke from Derry in Northern Ireland works for a petting zoo.

Trinity-Leigh Cooper



Trinity-Leigh Cooper

16-year-old Trinity-Leigh is from Wales.

Blaize China



Blaize China

21-year-old Blaize China is from the Isle of Sheppey

Katie and Aoife



Katie and Aoife

Katie and Aoife are 16-year-old twin sisters from Ireland.

Oli Ross



Oli Ross

Oli Ross is a 21-year-old sales assistant from Leeds.

Jordan Phillips



Jordan Phillips

20-year-old Jordan Phillips from Stockport currently works as a joiner and a sandwich delivery man.

Darci Wilders



Darci Wilders

Darci Wilders is an 18-year-old student from Strabane, Northern Ireland.

Holly Scally



Holly Scally

Holly Scally is a 16-year-old student from Glasgow.

Dean John-Wilson



Dean John-Wilson performs.

30-year-old Dean is currently an actor-singer from Middlesborough who previously appeared as Aladdin in the West End.

Claudillea Holloway



Claudillea Holloway performs.

24-year-old Claudillea Holloway is from Cambridgeshire.

Team Olly

Cameo Williams



Cameo Williams

Cameo is an 18-year-old student from Leighton Buzzard.

Ty Lewis



Ty Lewis

18-year-old Ty Lewis is a music technology student from Billingham

Alan Chan



Alan Chan

40-year-old Alan Chan is a full time music student from London

Belle Noir



Belle Noir

Belle Noir are a trio made up of Jasmine, Sarah and Emily who have been performing together for three years.

Cat Cavelli



Cat Cavelli

Cat Cavelli is a 29-year-old full time mum who lives in London.

Brian Corbett



Brian Corbett

29-year-old Brian Corbett from Ireland currently works as a bartender.

Blessing Chitapa



Blessing Chitapa

17-year-old Blessing Chitapa is a student from Dudley.

Bleu Woodward



Bleu Woodward performs.

32-year-old Bleu is a singer and gym receptionist originally from Leeds.

Beryl McCormack



Beryl McCormack performs.

22-year-old Beryl McCormack is a part-time make up artist

Millie Bowell



Millie Bowell performs.

23-year-old Millie Bowell is a florist from South London.

How The Voice UK works

After the blind auditions comes the battle rounds where each coach will cut their teams in half by setting their artists against one another in a series of music duels which only one act can win.

However, as always, each coach has a 'steal', allowing them to pinch an artist let go by one of their rivals for their own teams, so you can be sure the above line ups will chop and change in the near future!

Acts will then face the head to head knockout rounds before making the live shows where viewers will ultimately crown the winner.

The Voice UK 2020 continues Saturday nights on ITV.