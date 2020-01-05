The Voice UK 2020 contestants: Meet the teams after the first auditions

After the first round of The Voice UK 2020 auditions, here are the contestants in the teams as things stand.

The search for a new vocal superstar continued this weekend as The Voice 2020 returned to ITV with its ninth series.

will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs are back in the spinning red chairs as this year's coaches, joined by newbie Meghan Trainor on a brand new quest to uncover the best vocal talent that Britain has to offer.

As always, the first stage is the blind auditions where the contestants have to hold their nerve as they performed to the backs of the coaches. If any of four like what they hear, they hit their buzzer to spin around and select that artist for their teams of ten.

If more than one spins then it's up the act to pick which team to join but if no coaches turn it's the bus back home.

From the very first show we've seen the coaches using every trick, name drop and boast they could to secure the best acts for their teams.

Here's how the teams look after the first weekend of blind auditions...

The Voice UK 2020 teams: Contestants

Team Tom

Lara George

32-year-old Lara George is a learning support assistant from Essex.

ShezAr

31-year-old ShezAr is from London where she grew up in a musical family of nine, including brother Labrinth.

Team Will

So Diva

So Diva are a three-piece soul tribute act made up of Jenny, Tania and Danni who have been together for six years.

Team Meghan

Brooke Scullion

20-year-old Brooke from Derry in Northern Ireland works for a petting zoo.

Trinity-Leigh Cooper

16-year-old Trinity-Leigh is from Wales.

Team Olly

Cameo Williams

Cameo is an 18-year-old student from Leighton Buzzard.

How The Voice UK works

After the blind auditions comes the battle rounds where each coach will cut their teams in half by setting their artists against one another in a series of music duels which only one act can win.

However, as always, each coach has a 'steal', allowing them to pinch an artist let go by one of their rivals for their own teams, so you can be sure the above line ups will chop and change in the near future!

Acts will then face the head to head knockout rounds before making the live shows where viewers will ultimately crown the winner.

The Voice UK 2020 continues Saturday nights on ITV.