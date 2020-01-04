The Voice UK 2020 hit our screens tonight for the first round of blind auditions on ITV.

Global music legends will.i.am, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and newbie Meghan Trainor are this year's coaches and on a quest to uncover the best vocal talent that Britain has to offer.

As always, the first stage is the blind auditions where the contestants must hold their nerve as they sing to the backs of the coaches.

If the coaches like what they hear, they hit their buzzer to spin around and select that artist for their teams of ten. If more than one spins then it's up to the act to pick which team to join.

However if all the coaches fail to turn for an act they lose their right to see them - leaving them forever wondering if they should have hit their buttons.

Here's how the first round of blind auditions went down tonight...

Brooke Scullion

20-year-old Brooke from Derry in Northern Ireland works for a petting zoo (even though she's allergic to animals!). She performed Bruises by Lewis Capaldi in her blind audition to get all four coaches to turn. With a full selection to pick from, Brooke chose to join Team Meghan.

Adam Howarth

27-year-old Adam from Sheffield is a construction labourer. He performed an original song for the panel but sadly Adam didn't manage to get any of the coaches to turn.

So Diva

So Diva are a three-piece soul tribute act made up of Jenny, Tania and Danni who have been together for six years. Wanting to do their own thing on The Voice, the trio performed Don't Walk Away and had both Sir Tom and Will turning, choosing to join Team Will.

Francisco Iannuzzi

30-year-old Francisco from Northampton got into music at the age of six. Despite his performance of Prince's How Come U Don't Call Me Anymore making the audience go wild, unfortunately for Francisco none of the four coaches turned.

Lara George

32-year-old Lara George is a learning support assistant from Essex who has been singing from the age of four. Lara's performance of Don't Be So Hard On Yourself got a trio of spins from Meghan, Sir Tom and Olly, who it turns out used to work with Lara. Despite her connection with Olly, Lara chose to join Team Tom.

Trinity-Leigh Cooper

16-year-old Trinity-Leigh from Wales belted out Stone Cold by Demi Lovato for her blind audition, securing turns from both Meghan and Olly. Picking between the pair, Trinity-Leigh joined Team Meghan.

Cameo Williams

Cameo is an 18-year-old student from Leighton Buzzard. She performed Blondie's Heart Of Glass to get both Olly and Sir Tom turning, choosing to join Team Olly.

ShezAr

31-year-old ShezAr grew up in Hackney in East London in a musical family of nine, including brother Labrinth. The backing vocalist put herself in the spotlight on The Voice UK getting all four coaches to turn after singing Aretha Franklin's Pride (A Deeper Love). With a full pick of the coaches, ShezAr opted to join Team Tom.

The Voice UK 2020 airs Saturday nights on ITV.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.