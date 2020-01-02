Here's a first look at The Voice UK 2020 as the show's coaches hit the stage for their opening group performance.

As is tradition, the line up of superstar judges perform at the start of the blind auditions which begin this Saturday night on ITV.

The Voice UK 2020 sees a new look panel: Pop sensation Meghan Trainor joins returning Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am to complete the new look line up.

For their group performance, the fabulous four piece performed a special cover of Kiki Dee’s I Got The Music In Me.

Ahead of Saturday's episode of The Voice UK starting at 8:30PM on ITV, you can watch a first look of the performance below...

On joining the new series, Meghan said: "It’s been a really big dream of mine for a long time now, since the day I found out I had the opportunity to do more with my career aside from putting out music as a pop star and travelling the world.

"I was like oh I can help other people and be on television and make a difference that way too. This has been one of my biggest goals in life to accomplish and I did it!

"It’s pretty amazing. And I was really nervous they wouldn’t pick me..."

The 2020 series will kick off on Saturday, January 4, at 8:30PM with the first round of auditions.

Emma Willis is back as presenter, supporting the contestants throughout their journeys.

As always, budding performers will perform to the backs of the panel and if a coach likes what they hear they can press their button to spin around and select that act for their team.

But if more than one coach turns then things get interesting as it's over to the singer to pick which team they join, prompting pitches, tears and drama as the coaches compete for the strongest line up of performers.

In all, the coaches are looking to select 10 potential stars before the seven rounds of blind auditions come to a close.

They'll be followed by the battle rounds and knockouts before the live shows, where viewers will get a say.

As always, the public alone will crown the winner of The Voice at the end of the series.

The Voice UK, Saturday nights on ITV, from January 4.