The Voice UK 2020 is on its way - when does it start and who are the new judges? Here's all you need to know!

A new series of The Voice UK on ITV will air from January as the search gets underway for a new singing superstar.

And although some things remain the same, there have been some changes - here's everything we know...

When does The Voice UK 2020 start on TV?

The Voice 2020 air date has been confirmed for Saturday night, January 4 on ITV with the first of the blind auditions

The first episode will run between 8:30PM and 10PM on ITV.

The Voice will then continue on Saturday nights throughout Spring.

Who are The Voice 2020 judges?

The Voice UK coaches welcome a newbie to their ranks for the new series.

Meghan Trainor is to join The Voice UK as a new coach alongside returning judges Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am and Olly Murs.

Meghan burst onto the music scene with the worldwide smash single All About That Bass in 2014. In all, she has achieved eight multi-platinum singles and two platinum albums, sold out three world tours, and has not only penned hit songs for herself but written for a variety of artists across pop and country, including JLo and Rascal Flatts.

She said “I am so excited and honoured to join Sir Tom, will.i.am and Olly Murs as the new Coach on The Voice UK! It’s a dream come true and I can’t wait to sit in the chair with my own button and listen to some incredible new talent!”

Meghan takes over from Jennifer Hudson who stepped down earlier this year to work on the film adaptation of Cats and Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect.

Meanwhile, Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am and Olly Murs all return to their big red chairs following a summer spent entertaining audiences around the world on their respective tours.

Who's hosting The Voice UK on ITV?

ITV have confirmed that Emma Willis will be back to front the show once more.

She said: “I can’t wait for the next series of The Voice, especially to hear all of the incredible talent that will no doubt be walking onto that stage.

"I absolutely adore Jennifer and will massively miss her. However, Meghan is a fab choice to add to the Coaching line up and it's always exciting when a new Coach arrives on the show”

Ahead of the show's launch, you can watch a first look at The Voice UK 2020 below...