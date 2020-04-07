Auditions for The Voice UK 2021 are here - here's how to apply online for the next series.

The Voice UK will be back in 2021 and the search is already on for the next vocal sensation.

With the current series still on air, the talent contest has been confirmed to return to ITV for a new season next year.

Hopefuls looking for a shot at the title can now make their dream a reality as the nationwide search to find the next singing super star has begun.

Apply for The Voice UK 2021

Solo artists, duos and trios who are over the age of 16 from 1st October 2020 and think they have what it takes to get those big red chairs turning can apply here: http://www.itv.com/thevoice/apply.

The current closing date for online applications is Monday 3 August 2020.

As well as online auditions, a range of in-person try outs are being held across the country throughout the year.

The Voice UK team will be attending a number of open mic nights across the UK, including Chichester, Southampton, Portsmouth, Essex, Neath, Cardiff, Pontypridd, Swansea, Edinburgh, Dundee and Glasgow.

Full details can be found on the ITV website here with new locations being added as confirmed.

Those who sing will be considered for The Voice UK in 2021, facing the backs of coaches in the blind auditions.

It's not yet been confirmed if this year's coaches - Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Meghan Trainor - will be back for what will be the latest series on ITV.

Meanwhile, alongside the main show, The Voice UK Kids will return for a fourth series later this year.

Paloma Faith will join Pixie Lott, Danny Jones and Will.i.am as coaches.