The Voice UK vote for free online with the The Voice 2021 app

The Voice 2021 will once again allow viewers to vote for free online in this year's competition.

This evening sees the second half of the semi-finals of The Voice UK 2021.

At the end of the show viewers will vote for their four finalists from the top 8 acts as chosen by the coaches in the semi-finals.

But in order to vote online for free you must first download and register for The Voice UK App.

Download The Voice UK app

To download the Voice UK app for iOS click here

To download the Voice UK app for Android click here.

Once set up, you'll be able to cast your free votes during each round of voting when lines open as announced by host Emma Willis in the show.

The top eight acts include Jordan and Wesley (Team Olly), Leona Jørgensen (Team Anne-Marie), Nadia Eide (Team Will) and Benjamin Warner (Team Tom).

The top four acts as chosen by the public will go forward to next weekend's final.

There the remaining singers must battle it out to win a recording contract.

The four superstar coaches - Sir Tom Jones, Anne-Marie, Olly Murs and will.i.am - will welcome their acts to the stage to find out who will be crowned the winner of The Voice UK.

The Voice UK final airs on Saturday, 20 March on ITV.

