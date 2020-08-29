The fifth series of The Voice: Kids is coming to the UK next year in 2021 on ITV: Apply now.

The spin-off show to the main series finished its fourth series this weekend.

Now already applications for The Voice Kids 2021 are open for talented youngsters.

The Voice Kids kicks off with the Blind Auditions, just like the main series, with each coach needing to fill a team of 9 singers.

And just like their adult counterparts, the youngsters perform to a live band headed by music director David Tench as they try to persuade the coaches to hit their buttons.

After each performance, all the coaches’ chairs turn so they can give feedback and encouragement, even if they didn’t press their buttons.

The winner of The Voice Kids in 2020 got £30,000 towards their musical tuition, plus a family holiday to Orlando but the prize for Series 5 in 2021 hasn't been confirmed yet.

To apply for The Voice Kids in the UK, you need to be between 7 and 14. More specifically, you need to be under 15 by March 14 2021 and over six by 31 January 2021.

Oh, and you need to be a good singer and all that too.

The application closing date is currently set for October 23 2020.

To apply, CLICK HERE!

Meanwhile, for those aged 16 or over, there is 2021 series of the main show.

Details on how to apply for the next season are to be confirmed.

Both The Voice UK and The Voice Kids will air on ITV in 2021.

