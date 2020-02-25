As The Voice UK battles continue we take a look back over some of the best musical duels the show has had to offer from the past six series of the show.

Last Saturday saw the start of more powerful and touching duets as the contestants made a bid to make the knockout rounds.

Here's our selection of The Voice UK's best battles from the previous series...

Rhianna Abrey v Donel Mangena

Rhianna Abrey took on Donel Mangena performing Rain by The Script in Round 1 of The Battles on The Voice UK 2018 in an incredible performance that has been watched 15 million times. Donel won the battle and went on to finish as unner up in the series.

Mo Adeniran v Diamond

A stand out from the 2017 series, eventual winner Mo Adeniran went head to head with Diamond singing A Change Is Gonna Come. With the steal twist, both got through to the knockouts and deservingly so.

Bill Downs v Max Milner

A potential contender for the single best battle on The Voice UK is that between Max and Bill. Unfortunately coming from Series 1 before the Steal twist, it meant we had to say goodbye to one of these amazing singers.

CJ Edwards v Leah McFall

CJ held his own against arguably the star of The Voice 2013, Leah McFall. The pair's battle made for a pretty awesome duet as the pair tackled an MJ classic.

Christina Marie v Nathan Amzi

The stand out performance from possibly all of 2014's run, Christina and Nathan's duet on the Power Of Love was, and still is, AMAZING.

Matt Henry v Jordan Lee Davies

From the vocals to the dance moves to the faces, we love every little bit of about Matt Henry and Jordan Lee Davies' 2013 sing-off.

Rachael O'Connor v Amelia O'Connell

Another 2014 performance saw teenagers Rachael O'Connor and Amelia O'Connell go head-to-head for Team Kylie, bring Jay-Z to The Voice.

Becky Hill v Indie and Pixie

Because any performance involving Becky Hill is amazing, even that one time she forgot the lyrics and swore during the live shows.

The Voice UK 2020 continues Saturday night on ITV with the latest battles.