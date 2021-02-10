BBC 'planning a full series of Strictly Come Dancing for 2021'

Strictly Come Dancing bosses are working on getting a full series to screen this year.

2020's run was cut short due to the pandemic with a number of other changes made in order to allow the show to go ahead.

Although Strictly won't be back on TV until the autumn, planning is already underway for the 2021 series.

And head judge Shirley Ballas says that it's hoped things will be a lot more 'normal' this year.

She shared in a cameo video (via The Sun newspaper): “Just a little something: I heard they’re trying to do all 13 episodes this year.

“Last time we had nine. We’re trying to get 13 shows on. I think they’re getting used to the Covid thing.”

A source added to the tabloid: “In 2020, concessions had to be made to get the green light.

"Now the team know they can put on a series in a time of Covid, and they have more time to plan, they’re determined to avoid compromising the show.”

While we may have more episodes of Strictly this year there still may be one big change.

It's been claimed that Bruno Tonioli could again miss out appearing in person in order to film Dancing with the Stars in America.

He'd still take part in the show via video link and would return to the panel in 2022.

Alongside Shirley, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse are both expected to return to the show alongside hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

No celebs or professionals are confirmed for the 2021 season yet but there have already been some rumours.

