This video of Craig Revel Horwood dancing just made my entire week

This video of Craig Revel Horwood dancing has to be seen to be believed.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge shows off some interesting moves in a clip from 2012, titled Boogie for your Bones.

Supporting the National Osteoporosis Society, Craig introduces his routine: “I was inspired by the desire to create a simple but fun dance that encourages everyone to stay active, enjoy themselves and build stronger, life-saving bones.

“Dance is a fantastic form of exercise because it’s exciting and appeals to people of all ages and abilities.”

He then goes on to showcase a series of dance moves including the ‘Talk To the Hand’, ‘Jazz Fart’ and the ‘Shrug’.

Fans of the often hard to please Strictly star couldn’t quite get over the performance.

One viewer commented: “I’m dying 😂😂😂😂😂 someone please do this on strictly”

A second added: “This has to be the most HILARIOUS thing ive ever seen!!”

Another joked: “You was a little heavy and robotic for me Darling, I’m afraid it’s a 4 😂 ”

Catch Craig on Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One.