Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing routines for Musicals Week

It’s time for musicals week on Strictly Come Dancing, and the curtain rises with a spectacular group performance by the professionals, inspired by Little Shop of Horrors.

This week, the couples will dazzle with routines inspired by some of the most iconic musicals from across the decades.

Each pair is vying to deliver a show-stopping performance that earns rave reviews from both the judges and the audience at home.

Who will shine under the spotlight and deliver an award-winning routine? Don’t miss the drama, glitz, and glamour as the competition heats up!

The points from both rounds will be combined before viewers get the chance to vote for their favourites.

This evening’s episode airs on Saturday, 30 November, starting at 7:05 PM on BBC One.

Tonight’s dances and songs

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell: Quickstep to You’re The Top from Anything Goes – Stream/Download

JB Gill and Lauren Oakley: Viennese Waltz to Let’s Go Fly A Kite from Mary Poppins – Stream/Download

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe: Rumba to I’m Here from The Color Purple – Stream/Download

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal: Waltz to Somewhere from West Side Story – Stream/Download

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola: Charleston to Popular from Wicked – Stream/Download

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec: Argentine Tango to Ex-Wives from SIX – Stream/Download

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Sunday, 1 December, at 7:20 PM for the eagerly awaited results show. During the episode, the next couple to be eliminated from the competition will be revealed.

The judges’ scores from Saturday’s performances will be combined with viewer votes to determine which couples land in the bottom two.

These pairs will then face off in the dreaded dance-off, where the judges will decide who continues their journey.

The episode will also include a pro dance dance to a classic from Sunset Boulevard, and the cast of Hamilton performing in the studio.