Ninth celebrity voted off Strictly Come Dancing in shock dance-off

A tenth celebrity has exited Strictly Come Dancing 2024 following Sunday’s results fresh from the latest live show.

Actor Jamie Borthwick and his professional partner Michelle Tsiakkas were eliminated after a surprise appearance in the dance-off with Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe.

Jamie Borthwick & Michelle Tsiakkas chat to Tess Daly

Week 10 of Strictly Come Dancing brought high drama and exceptional performances, featuring the series’ first perfect score and a thrilling Samba-Thon that reshaped the leaderboard.

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec delivered a flawless American Smooth to “Someone You Loved,” earning the season’s first perfect 40. Craig called it “FAB-U-LOUS,” cementing their status as top contenders for the glitterball trophy.

JB Gill and Lauren Oakley shone with their exuberant Charleston, scoring 39 and earning 7 additional points by winning the Samba-Thon. This achievement placed them in a tie with Tasha and Aljaž at the top of the leaderboard with a total of 46 points.

Other standout performances included Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe’s lively Quickstep, earning 37 points, and Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola’s romantic Rumba, which scored 36 despite criticism from Craig.

Chris McCausland and Jamie Borthwick delivered solid routines but struggled in the Samba-Thon, leaving them further down the leaderboard with 34 points each. Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal, scoring 29 for their Tango, remained at the bottom.

The judges’ scores were combined with viewer votes, landing Jamie & Michelle and Montell & Johannes in the bottom two.

Both couples performed again in the dance-off with all four judges saving Montell & Johannes, allowing them to dance another week.

This was Jamie’s first time in the bottom two, while it marked Montell’s third appearance.

The results show also featured a new performance by the professional dancers and an appearance by the Sugababes.

Strictly Come Dancing returns next Saturday on BBC One and iPlayer with the traditional musicals special.

Another celebrity will leave on Sunday, and the cast of Hamilton will perform live in the studio.