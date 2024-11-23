Strictly recap! Pete Wicks at risk as Tasha scores first perfect 40

Week 10 of Strictly Come Dancing delivered unforgettable moments, culminating in the season’s first perfect score and a thrilling Samba-Thon that shook up the leaderboard.

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec dazzled with their American Smooth, earning a perfect 40 and proving why they’re serious contenders for the glitterball trophy.

Meanwhile, JB Gill and Lauren Oakley not only wowed with their Charleston but also claimed victory in the Samba-Thon, adding a valuable 7 points to their final score.

Lauren Oakley & JB Gill

Week 10 Strictly Come Dancing Scores

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec – American Smooth – 40 + 6 = 46 JB Gill and Lauren Oakley – Charleston – 39 + 7 = 46 Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe – Quickstep – 37 + 5 = 42 Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola – Rumba – 36 + 4 = 40 Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell – Paso Doble – 33 + 1 = 34 Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas – Foxtrot – 32 + 2 = 34 Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal – Tango – 29 + 3 = 32

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec stunned the judges with their elegant and emotional American Smooth to “Someone You Loved.” Craig, famously hard to impress, called it “FAB-U-LOUS,” and it received the first perfect 40 of the series.

JB Gill and Lauren Oakley’s joyful Charleston was another highlight of the evening, earning 39 points and a clean sweep of 10s from the judges apart from Craig’s 9. Their success continued as they triumphed in the Samba-Thon, adding a crucial 7 points to their score and tying with Tasha at the top of the leaderboard.

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe delivered a dynamic Quickstep to “Get Happy,” earning 37 points, including three 10s, but their Samba-Thon placement left them just shy of catching the top two.

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola’s romantic Rumba to “Chains” was technically strong, with Shirley and Anton awarding 10s. However, Craig noted it “lacked connection,” leaving them with a total of 36.

Chris McCausland’s dramatic Paso Doble and Jamie Borthwick’s smooth Foxtrot earned solid scores of 33 and 32, respectively, though they struggled in the Samba-Thon, securing the lower positions.

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal found themselves at the bottom once again. Their Tango to “Easy Lover” scored 29, with Craig giving a harsh 6, and they were unable to gain momentum in the Samba-Thon.

With scores tighter than ever, the pressure is mounting as the competition edges closer to the final.

Tune in to Sunday’s results show to see who will face the dance-off.

The evening will also feature a stunning group performance from the professionals and a special music performance from the Sugababes.