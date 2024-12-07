Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing Semi-Final routines

It’s semi-final weekend in the ballroom, and the pressure is on as the remaining couples take on two brand-new routines each.

Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and Shirley Ballas will share their expert critiques and scores, before it’s viewers have their turn to vote and decide who will make it to the Strictly final.

The points from both rounds will be combined to decide the top four contestants who will compete for the glitterball.

This evening’s episode airs on Saturday, 7 December, starting at 6:30PM on BBC One.

Tonight’s dances and songs

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell

Charleston to When You’re Smiling by The Blue Vipers Of Brooklyn

Viennese Waltz to Nothing Else Matters by Metallica

JB Gill and Lauren Oakley

Salsa to Red Alert by Basement Jaxx

Paso Doble to Requiem for a Tower by Clint Mansell

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal

Argentine Tango to Bittersweet by Symphony The Verve

Foxtrot to Beyond The Sea by Bobby Darin

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola

Tango to Big Love by Fleetwood Mac

Jive to I’m So Excited by The Pointer Sisters

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec

Waltz to (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman by Aretha Franklin

Salsa to Something New by Girls Aloud

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Sunday, 8 December, at 7:20 PM for the much-anticipated results show, where the next elimination will be revealed.

The judges’ scores from Saturday night will be combined with viewer votes to decide which couples end up in the bottom two.

These couples will then compete in the tense dance-off, with the judges deciding who stays in the competition.

The show will also feature a stunning professional dance inspired by a classic from Sunset Boulevard and a special performance by the cast of Hamilton live in the studio.