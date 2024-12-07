Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing Semi-Final routines

It’s semi-final weekend in the ballroom, and the pressure is on as the remaining couples take on two brand-new routines each.
Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and Shirley Ballas will share their expert critiques and scores, before it’s viewers have their turn to vote and decide who will make it to the Strictly final.
The points from both rounds will be combined to decide the top four contestants who will compete for the glitterball.
This evening’s episode airs on Saturday, 7 December, starting at 6:30PM on BBC One.
Tonight’s dances and songs
Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell
Charleston to When You’re Smiling by The Blue Vipers Of Brooklyn
Viennese Waltz to Nothing Else Matters by Metallica
JB Gill and Lauren Oakley
Salsa to Red Alert by Basement Jaxx
Paso Doble to Requiem for a Tower by Clint Mansell
Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal
Argentine Tango to Bittersweet by Symphony The Verve
Foxtrot to Beyond The Sea by Bobby Darin
Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola
Tango to Big Love by Fleetwood Mac
Jive to I’m So Excited by The Pointer Sisters
Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec
Waltz to (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman by Aretha Franklin
Salsa to Something New by Girls Aloud
Strictly Come Dancing returns on Sunday, 8 December, at 7:20 PM for the much-anticipated results show, where the next elimination will be revealed.
The judges’ scores from Saturday night will be combined with viewer votes to decide which couples end up in the bottom two.
These couples will then compete in the tense dance-off, with the judges deciding who stays in the competition.
The show will also feature a stunning professional dance inspired by a classic from Sunset Boulevard and a special performance by the cast of Hamilton live in the studio.
