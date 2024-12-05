Strictly Christmas special winner LEAKED weeks before airing

The glitterball trophy may have lost some of its sparkle this Christmas, as the winner of the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special has been leaked online weeks before the festive broadcast.

The spoilers, shared by a member of the studio audience, have left the BBC show in disarray as the closely guarded result spreads across social media.

The infamous Strictly Spoiler website wasted no time in sharing the leaked outcome, telling fans: “There’s no need to sit through the special whilst in a food coma or wait over three weeks to learn who wins.”

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

The site cheekily added, “My stocking is full to the brim of spoilers, so here are the results,” before revealing the winner of the glitterball trophy.

While many fans relish the surprise of Christmas Day viewing, others have been drawn to the spoiler to find out if their favourite celebrity clinched victory.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day.

Six celebrities have signed up to this year’s line up.

Presenter, podcaster, DJ, and fitness expert Vogue Williams will be dancing with Gorka Márquez and admits she’s determined to give it her all despite joking about her limited dance skills.

Drag artist and model Tayce is paired with Kai Widdrington, bringing glamour and excitement as the first Drag Race star to participate in the competition.

Comedian Josh Widdicombe, teaming up with Karen Hauer, approaches the challenge with humour and nerves, fearing he might “ruin Christmas for the nation.” Olympian and Gladiator Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, known as Nitro, promises to bring energy and power to the dance floor alongside Nancy Xu.

Actress Tamzin Outhwaite steps into the spotlight with Nikita Kuzmin, excited to swap the stage for the ballroom.

Finally, racing driver and TV presenter Billy Monger joins forces with Nadiya Bychkova, stepping far out of his comfort zone but eager to make his family proud while raising awareness for Comic Relief.