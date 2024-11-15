Meet the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas 2024 contestants

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special is returning, bringing festive magic back to the ballroom!

Once again transformed into a sparkling winter wonderland, this year’s all-star advent calendar of celebrities is being unveiled.

Get ready for a dazzling dose of holiday cheer, mistletoe madness, jingle bells, glittering baubles, and six stars making their way to ballroom to compete for the title of Strictly Christmas Champion 2024.

In this festive edition six couples will light up the dancefloor with spectacular Christmas-themed routines, hoping to impress the judging panel of Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and Head Judge Shirley Ballas, as well as the studio audience.

So, who’s stepping up to dance for the 2024 Christmas Glitterball? Let’s meet the stars of this year’s Strictly Christmas special!

Vogue Williams Presenter, podcaster, DJ and fitness expert Vogue Williams will dance with professional dancer Carlos Gu. Vogue says: “I’m so excited to join the Strictly family! Carlos would have more of a chance of winning a Nobel prize than turning me into a good dancer but I am determined to try my very best! I’m loving it so far, bring on the Ballroom floor.”

Tayce Drag artist, model and presenter Tayce has been partnered with professional dancer Kai Widdrington. Tayce says: “I cannot wait to sleigh on the Strictly Ballroom floor. My partner and I are going to dance for our lives! In all seriousness, it’s an incredible honour to be the first Drag artist to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing. I hope I do all of my Drag Race and Welsh fans proud! Sign me up for all the glitz, glam and discoballs.”

Josh Widdicombe Comedian, podcaster and author Josh Widdicombe will perform with professional dancer Karen Hauer. Josh Widdicombe says: “I am utterly terrified this will end in humiliation and worried I’m going to be so bad I will ruin Christmas for the nation. Why have I done this?”

