Musicals Week on Strictly Come Dancing brought the magic of the stage to the dance floor, with show-stopping routines and plenty of drama.

JB Gill and Lauren Oakley once again stole the show, topping the leaderboard with their stunning Viennese Waltz to “Let’s Go Fly A Kite” from Mary Poppins, earning near-perfect marks of 39.

Meanwhile, Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal struggled with their Waltz, landing at the bottom with 26 points.

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal

Here’s the full scoreboard from Musicals Week:

Week 11 Strictly Come Dancing Leaderboard

JB Gill and Lauren Oakley – Viennese Waltz – 39 Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec – Argentine Tango – 38 Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola – Charleston – 38 Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell – Quickstep – 32 Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe – Rumba – 32 Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal – Waltz – 26

JB Gill and Lauren Oakley stole the show with a stunning Viennese Waltz to “Let’s Go Fly A Kite” from Mary Poppins. Their fluid movement and graceful execution earned them an impressive 39 points, including three 10s.

Hot on their heels were Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec, who delivered a fiery Argentine Tango to “Ex-Wives” from SIX, securing them a near-perfect 38.

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec

Sarah Hadland

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola matched Tasha’s score with a playful and energetic Charleston to “Popular” from Wicked.

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell brought light-hearted fun to the floor with their Quickstep to “You’re The Top” from Anything Goes, earning 32 points for their lively performance.

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe opted for a more emotional approach with a heartfelt Rumba to “I’m Here” from The Color Purple. Despite strong storytelling, they too finished with 32 points.

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe

Meanwhile, Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal struggled during their Waltz to “Somewhere” from West Side Story. Mistakes in the routine left them at the bottom of the leaderboard with just 26 points, putting them at risk of elimination.

As the competition heats up, the leaderboard is tighter than ever, who will be voted off?

Don’t miss Sunday’s results show, which will feature a spectacular group routine from the professional dancers and a special musical performance from the West End cast of Hamilton.