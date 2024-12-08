Strictly Come Dancing finalists confirmed after latest results

Another celebrity has been voted off Strictly Come Dancing 2024 during Sunday’s semi-final results.

TV personality Pete Wicks and his professional partner Jowita Przystal were eliminated following the last dance off of the series.

They leave Tasha Ghouri & Aljaž Škorjanec, Chris McCausland & Dianne Buswell, Sarah Hadland & Vito Coppola and JB Gill & Lauren Oakley as this year’s Strictly finalists, competing for the glitterball trophy next Saturday night.

In the semi-final the remaining couples performed two routines each in their fight for a spot in the grand final.

JB Gill and Lauren Oakley stole the show, earning a perfect 40 for their Salsa and 39 for their powerful Paso Doble, securing the top spot on the leaderboard.

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec also dazzled with a flawless Waltz full of grace, though their Salsa fell short of matching its brilliance. Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola delivered two steady performances, keeping them in contention, while Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell shone in their Viennese Waltz but stumbled slightly in their Charleston.

At the bottom, Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal faced challenges with both routines, leaving them at risk of elimination.

After combining the judges’ scores with viewer votes, Tasha & Aljaž and Pete & Jowita found themselves in the bottom two.

Both pairs had to perform their routines again, but the judges unanimously chose to save Tasha & Aljaž, securing their place in the grand final.

This was Tasha’s second appearance in the bottom two in as many weeks, while Pete faced the dance-off for the first time.

The results show featured a dazzling group performance by the professional dancers, as well as special musical performances from RAYE and Becky Hill.

Strictly Come Dancing returns next Saturday on BBC One and iPlayer for the final, where the public vote alone will determine the winner.

Chris goes into the live show the favourite but anything can happen on Strictly!