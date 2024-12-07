Two perfect 40s steal the show in the Strictly semi-final

The Strictly Come Dancing semi-final delivered a night of high stakes and stellar performances, as the remaining couples showcased not one but two routines in their bid for a place in the grand final.

JB Gill and Lauren Oakley, along with Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec, both scored perfect 40s for one of their routines, with JB coming out on top on the combined leaderboard.

JB Gill and Lauren Oakley

Tasha Ghouri

At the other end, Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal struggled to keep up, leaving them at the bottom of the pack.

Here’s the full leaderboard after the semi-final:

Semi-Final Strictly Come Dancing Scores

JB Gill and Lauren Oakley – Salsa (40) + Paso Doble (39) = 79 Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec – Waltz (40) + Salsa (35) = 75 Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola – Tango (36) + Jive (36) = 72 Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell – Viennese Waltz (36) + Charleston (33) = 69 Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal – Argentine Tango (33) + Foxtrot (32) = 65

JB Gill and Lauren Oakley delivered a breathtaking Salsa to “Red Alert” by Basement Jaxx, which secured a perfect score of 40 from the judges. Their second routine, a powerful Paso Doble to “Requiem for a Tower,” was equally impressive, earning them 39 points and unanimous praise for its intensity and precision.

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec also claimed a perfect 40 for their Waltz to “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin, a routine that was full of grace and elegance. Their other dance, a lively Salsa to “Something New” by Girls Aloud, didn’t quite match up, but still scored a respectable 35.

Sarah Hadland

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola proved their consistency, delivering two solid routines. Their Tango to Fleetwood Mac’s “Big Love” was sharp and controlled, while their Jive to “I’m So Excited” by The Pointer Sisters showcased high energy and precision. Both dances earned them 36 points, keeping them firmly in contention.

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell offered a mixed bag with their semi-final routines. Their Viennese Waltz to Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters” was their standout of the evening, scoring 36, while their playful Charleston to “When You’re Smiling” earned 33.

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal faced challenges throughout the night. Their Argentine Tango to “Bittersweet Symphony” lacked finesse, earning 33 points, and their Foxtrot to “Beyond The Sea” was criticised for its footwork, leaving them with just 32. As the lowest-scoring pair, they are likely in danger of elimination.

With only the final left to go, the pressure is higher than ever. Who will secure their place in the grand finale, and whose journey will come to an end?

Don’t miss Sunday night’s results show, which will also feature a dazzling group performance by the professionals and special musical guests RAYE and Becky Hill.