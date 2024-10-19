List of who’s singing on Strictly Come Dancing this year

Strictly Come Dancing is back, and it’s not just about the dazzling footwork and sparkling outfits.

The show is famous for its incredible live music performances, which add that extra bit of magic to the dancefloor in Sunday night’s results show.

This year is no exception, with a range of amazing artists lined up to perform throughout the season.

While we’re excited about the glitz and glamour of the dance routines, let’s not forget about the musicians who will be taking centre stage.

Here’s a list of who’s set to sing on Strictly this year:

Sunday, 29 September – Ezra Collective ft Yazmin Lacey will perform their new song God Gave Me Feet For Dancing.

will perform their new song God Gave Me Feet For Dancing. Sunday, 6 October – Incredible pianist Alexis Ffrench performs.

performs. Sunday, 13 October – Snow Patrol perform Everything’s Here And Nothing’s Lost.

perform Everything’s Here And Nothing’s Lost. Sunday, 20 October – Sophie Ellis-Bextor will give a brilliant performance.

will give a brilliant performance. Sunday, 27 October – Singer-songwriter Lady Blackbird will be in the ballroom for Halloween night.

The music performances will form part of Sunday night’s results show, which will also see the regular dance-off and elimination.

Meanwhile the live performances continue on Saturdays as the celebrity couples dance for both viewers and judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke.

The marks from the judges and votes from viewers will be combined each week to determine the bottom two who will have to dance again to stay in the competition.

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One and iPlayer.