Full Strictly Come Dancing 2024 schedule confirmed

The new series of Strictly Come Dancing is here, promising 13 weekends of entertainment from now until Christmas.

15 celebs are taking part in the show’s landmark 20th year, performing weekly for judges Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood – and viewers at home.

As ever we’ll be treated to the usual traditions such as Halloween and a trip to Blackpool Tower Ballroom in the race to the grand final in December.

Here’s the full schedule of shows:

Saturday 21 September 2024 – Week One

Saturday 28 September 2024 – Week Two

Saturday 5 October 2024 – Week Three

Saturday 12 October 2024 – Week Four

Saturday 19 October 2024 – Week Five

Saturday 26 October 2024 – Week Six (Halloween)

Saturday 2 November 2024 – Week Seven

Saturday 9 November 2024 – Week Eight

Saturday 16 November 2024 – Week Nine (Blackpool)

Saturday 23 November 2024 – Week Ten

Saturday 30 November 2024 – Week Eleven (Quarter Finals)

Saturday 7 December 2024 – Week Twelve (Semi-Final)

Saturday 14 December 2024 – Week Thirteen (Final)

Alongside the live shows on Saturdays there will be pre-recorded results episodes on Sundays from Week Two to Week Twelve.

The cast for this year includes Nick Knowles, Shayne Ward, Tasha Ghouri, Pete Wicks, Punam Krishan, Montell Douglas, Toyah Willcox, Paul Merson, Jamie Borthwick, Tom Dean MBE, Wynne Evans, Sam Quek MBE, Sarah Hadland, Chris McCausland, and JB Gill.