Tenth celebrity voted off Strictly Come Dancing in Musicals Week

A tenth celebrity has left Strictly Come Dancing 2024 in Sunday’s results show in this year’s Musicals Week.

Gladiator Montell Douglas and her pro partner Johannes Radebe were eliminated after a surprising dance-off against Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec.

Week 11 of the competition saw the remaining six couples performing to songs from the West End and Broadway.

JB Gill and Lauren Oakley dazzled the audience with a breathtaking Viennese Waltz to Let’s Go Fly A Kite from Mary Poppins, topping the scoreboard with an impressive 39 points, including three 10s.

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec followed closely with a fiery Argentine Tango to Ex-Wives from SIX, securing 38 points. They were joined by Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola, who matched their score with an energetic Charleston to Popular from Wicked.

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell delivered a fun Quickstep to You’re The Top from Anything Goes, earning 32 points, tying with Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe, who performed a heartfelt Rumba to I’m Here from The Color Purple.

At the bottom of the leaderboard were Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal, whose Waltz to Somewhere from West Side Story was marred by mistakes, leaving them with just 26 points .

The judges’ scores were combined with viewer votes, landing Tasha & Aljaž and Montell & Johannes in the bottom two.

Both couples had to perform again, but the judges unanimously decided to save Tasha & Aljaž, granting them another week in the competition.

This marked Tasha’s first time in the bottom two, while Montell faced the dance-off for the fourth time.

The results show also included a spectacular performance by the professional dancers inspired by Sunset Boulevard and a special appearance by the cast of Hamilton.

Strictly Come Dancing will return next Saturday on BBC One and iPlayer with its semi-finals as the remaining celebs perform two routines each.

Another celebrity will leave on Sunday, and RAYE and Becky Hill will perform live in the studio.