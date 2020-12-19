HRVY plans to share Strictly victory with his nan if he wins

HRVY has revealed how he plans to celebrate Strictly Come Dancing victory with his nan if he wins tonight.

The popstar is one of four celebs left the BBC series going into this evening's final.

HRVY is one of the favourites to win having never been in the bottom two.

And if he does lift the glitterball tonight, it will be handed over to his grandparents.

He shared: “On the night of the final, it's my nan and granddad's 60th diamond anniversary.

“They watch every single Strictly. They've never missed a show, since the beginning. So I said to my Nan, 'genuinely, if I win and I get a glitterball, you can put it in your house on the fireplace'.

"I'd take a picture of me next to it and have that in my house, but I honestly would give the Glitterball to my nan."

In an interview with the Daily Mirror, HRVY went on to reveal the toll ten weeks of intense training had taken on his body.

He said "It's really a weird thing. I'm doing what my granddad and dad do now - every time I get up and down, I make noises. And I hate that.

"It's just because my body and my knees are in agony."

Joining HRVY and his pro partner Janette Manrara in the final are Jamie Laing and his partner Karen Hauer, Bill Bailey and his pro partner Oti Mabuse and Maisie Smith and his pro partner Gorka Marquez.

The four couples will be dancing three times each for the panel, made up of Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood.

They will each perform a show dance, their favourite routine from the series and a past dance as chosen by the judges.

The judges will mark each of the routines but it'll be up to viewers to decide who wins by voting for their favourite.

The 2020 Strictly Come Dancing final airs at 6PM this evening (19 December) on BBC One.

Picture: (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy