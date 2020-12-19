Maisie Smith has opened up about battling insecurities as she prepares for the Strictly Come Dancing final.

The actress has credited the BBC One series with making her "feel happier with myself".

In an interview ahead of tonight's live show, Maisie shared: “I've always had insecurities and I probably always will.

“But I think being on this show with the costumes and the dances and just doing things completely out of my comfort zone, I've been thrown into the deep end.

"It has pushed me just to get over it and I try to feel happier with myself. And it's only been nine weeks and I already feel better about myself - I didn't expect that to ever happen.”

When it comes to the Strictly final, the EastEnders star says she thinks it's anyone's to win.

Maisie explained to the Daily Mirror: “I don't think anyone's had any clue what's going to happen because the standard is just so high.

"Every week you're wowed by every single performance. It's incredible how much everyone has changed from the launch show to now. It's like different people. None of us know what's going to happen, which is what makes it even more exciting.”

Joining Maisie and her pro partner Gorka Marquez in the final are Jamie Laing and his partner Karen Hauer, Bill Bailey and his pro partner Oti Mabuse and HRVY and his pro partner Janette Manrara.

They will be performing three routines each for judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood.

Each of the four will perform their freestyle show dance as well as reprising two past dances from the series, one chosen by the judges and the other by the couple themselves.

While the judges will mark the routine it'll be up to viewers alone to vote for their favourite and decide the winner.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020's final airs at 6PM tonight on BBC One.

Picture: BBC