Here are all the rankings and Strictly Come Dancing 2020 results from the scoreboard in the grand final.

Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice were the unlucky couple to leave last weekend ahead of the final tonight which saw the winner crowned.

Tonight (December 19) saw the four final couples performing live for the last time with three routines each: Their personal favourite, a choice by the judges and the show dance.

As always judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, and Craig Revel Horwood marked all of the performances out of 30 but their marks did not count this week: Only public votes decided the winner.

Nevertheless, come the end of the night, it was a three-way tie at the top with Maisie Smith, HRVY and Bill Bailey all scoring 88 points.

It was super close between all four of the finalists in the judges' rankings, with Jamie Laing polling bottom of the leaderboard with a still impressive 84 points.

It was down to the public alone to decide who won Strictly Come Dancing 2020 with the winner revealed live at the end of the show.

In the results it was Bill who viewers crowned winner of Strictly 2020 on Saturday night.

You can recap the judges' marks for the couples' Showdance, Judges' Choice and Personal Choice respectively below...

Tonight's Strictly Come Dancing 2020 scoreboard and scores - Week 9 - Final

Celebrity Dance Scores Craig Motsi Shirley Total Maisie Smith Quickstep 9 10 10 29 Showdance 10 10 10 30 Samba 9 10 10 29 Total: 88 HRVY Smooth 10 10 10 30 Showdance 9 10 10 29 Jive 9 10 10 29 Total: 88 Bill Bailey Street 9 10 10 29 Showdance 10 10 30 30 Quickstep 9 10 10 29 Total: 88 Jamie Laing Street 9 10 10 29 Showdance 9 10 10 29 Charleston 8 9 9 26 Total: 84

Alongside the performances from the couples, the evening wouldn’t be complete without an extraordinary musical performance fit for the final from Robbie Williams. Plus the Strictly Come Dancing class of 2020 returned to perform a spectacular group number.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.

