Strictly Come Dancing: Watch all of the final's live performances

Here are all of the dances from this week's final Strictly Come Dancing 2020 live show for you to watch.
This Saturday night saw the four couples performing live for the last time this series in the grand final live show.
The celebs and pro dancers all performed three times each: Their show dance, a past dance chosen by the judges and their favourite dance from the series.
Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse respectively.
Bill and Oti
Favourite dance
Dance: Couple's Choice: Street/Commercial
Song: Rapper's Delight by The Sugarhill Gang
Judges' scores: 9, 10, 10
Showdance
Song: The Show Must Go On by Queen
Judges' scores: 10, 10, 10
Judges' Pick
Dance: Quickstep
Song: Talk To The Animals by Bobby Darin
Judges' scores: 9, 10, 10
Maisie and Gorka
Favourite dance
Dance: Quickstep
Song: When You're Smiling by Andy Williams
Judges' scores: 9, 10, 10
Showdance
Song: We Need A Little Christmas by Idina Menzel
Judges' scores: 10, 10, 10
Judges' Pick
Dance: Samba
Song: Samba (Conga) by Gloria Estefan
Judges' scores: 9, 10, 10
HRVY and Janette
Favourite dance
Dance: American Smooth
Song: One (Singular Sensation) from A Chorus Line
Judges' scores: 10, 10, 10
Showdance
Song: Boogie Wonderland by Brittany Murphy
Judges' scores: 9, 10, 10
Judges' Pick
Dance: Jive
Song: Faith by Stevie Wonder featuring Ariana Grande
Judges' scores: 9, 10, 10
Jamie and Karen
Favourite dance
Dance: Couple's Choice: Street/Commercial
Song: Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) by C+C Music Factory
Judges' scores: 9, 10, 10
Showdance
Dance: I'm Still Standing by Elton John (Taron Egerton version)
Judges' scores: 9, 10, 10
Judges' Pick
Dance: Charleston
Song: Zero To Hero from Hercules
Judges' scores: 8, 9, 9
As always, the judges scored and critiqued each of the performances.
However for the final, the judges' marks were not combined with the results from the public vote and instead viewers alone decided who the winner was.
With the most votes, it was Bill Bailey who won Strictly Come Dancing 2020.
Elsewhere in the final, there was a guest performance from Robbie Williams.