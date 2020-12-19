Strictly Come Dancing: Watch all of the final's live performances

Here are all of the dances from this week's final Strictly Come Dancing 2020 live show for you to watch.

This Saturday night saw the four couples performing live for the last time this series in the grand final live show.

Advertisements

The celebs and pro dancers all performed three times each: Their show dance, a past dance chosen by the judges and their favourite dance from the series.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse respectively.

Bill and Oti

Favourite dance

Dance: Couple's Choice: Street/Commercial

Song: Rapper's Delight by The Sugarhill Gang

Judges' scores: 9, 10, 10

Showdance

Song: The Show Must Go On by Queen

Judges' scores: 10, 10, 10

Judges' Pick

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Talk To The Animals by Bobby Darin

Judges' scores: 9, 10, 10

Advertisements

Maisie and Gorka

Favourite dance

Dance: Quickstep

Song: When You're Smiling by Andy Williams

Judges' scores: 9, 10, 10

Showdance

Song: We Need A Little Christmas by Idina Menzel

Judges' scores: 10, 10, 10

Judges' Pick

Dance: Samba

Song: Samba (Conga) by Gloria Estefan

Judges' scores: 9, 10, 10

HRVY and Janette

Favourite dance

Dance: American Smooth

Song: One (Singular Sensation) from A Chorus Line

Judges' scores: 10, 10, 10

Showdance

Song: Boogie Wonderland by Brittany Murphy

Judges' scores: 9, 10, 10

Judges' Pick

Dance: Jive

Song: Faith by Stevie Wonder featuring Ariana Grande

Judges' scores: 9, 10, 10

Advertisements

Jamie and Karen

Favourite dance

Dance: Couple's Choice: Street/Commercial

Song: Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) by C+C Music Factory

Judges' scores: 9, 10, 10

Showdance

Dance: I'm Still Standing by Elton John (Taron Egerton version)

Judges' scores: 9, 10, 10

Judges' Pick

Dance: Charleston

Song: Zero To Hero from Hercules

Judges' scores: 8, 9, 9

As always, the judges scored and critiqued each of the performances.

However for the final, the judges' marks were not combined with the results from the public vote and instead viewers alone decided who the winner was.

Advertisements

With the most votes, it was Bill Bailey who won Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

Elsewhere in the final, there was a guest performance from Robbie Williams.

More on: Strictly Come Dancing 2020