The Strictly Come Dancing 2020 winner has been revealed in the final results tonight.

Four celebs went into this evening's show with Maisie Smith, HRVY, Bill Bailey and Jamie Laing fighting for the glitterball trophy.

The judges' gave their usual marks for the four piece's routines but public votes alone decided the Strictly 2020 winner.

Who won Strictly Come Dancing 2020?

After 9 weeks of live shows, it was Bill Bailey who won Strictly Come Dancing 2020 in tonight's (December 19) final results.

Bill said: "It feels surreal. It feels extraordinary. It feels wonderful. I never thought we'd get this far but I have the most extraordinary teacher, the most extraordinary dancer who believed in me right from the beginning and turned me into this, a dancer."

Bill and pro partner Oti Mabuse beat Maisie Smith & Gorka Marquez, HRVY & Janette Manrara and Jamie Laing & Karen Hauer in this year's live final after the finalists danced three routines.

The results of second, third and fourth place were not revealed.

Strictly final recap

The live Strictly final started with the celebs dancing a past routine as chosen by the judges.

For HRVY & Janette it was Week 1's Jive to Faith by Stevie Wonder featuring Ariana Grande, Jamie & Karen reprised their Charleston to Zero To Hero from Hercules from Movies week, Bill & Oti danced their Quickstep to Talk To The Animals by Bobby Darin from Week 2 and Maisie & Gorka danced their week 1 Samba to Conga by Gloria Estefan.

Lines then opened for viewers to vote for a winner both online and via landlines and mobiles.

Next, the final three each performed their showdances.

Maisie & Gorka performed to We Need A Little Christmas by Idina Menzel Judges' Pick: Samba to Samba (Conga) by Gloria Estefan, Bill & Oti danced to The Show Must Go On by Queen, HRVY & Janette's showdance song was Boogie Wonderland by Brittany Murphy and Jamie & Karen danced to I'm Still Standing by Elton John (Taron Egerton version).

For the last round of performances of the night, the final four each performed one of their favourite dances from the series.

Bill & Oti performed their Street routine to Rapper's Delight by The Sugarhill Gang, Maisie & Gorka danced their Quickstep to When You're Smiling by Andy Williams, HRVY & Janette danced their American Smooth to One (Singular Sensation) from A Chorus Line and Jamie reprised their Street dance to Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) by C+C Music Factory.

Come the end of the evening, it was a three-way tie at the top with Maisie Smith, HRVY and Bill Bailey all scoring 88 points.

> Strictly Come Dancing 2020 leaderboard! Final scores.

However public votes alone decided the winner as hosts Tess and Claudia gathered the group to reveal the result at the end of the live show.

And it was Bill who lifted the glitterball at the end of the series after topping the viewer vote.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One for a new series next year.