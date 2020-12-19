The latest Strictly Come Dancing 2020 odds have been revealed ahead of tonight's final.

The wait is finally over. After 10 amazing weeks of glitter, glamour and sensational performances, Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman present the Strictly Come Dancing Final live on BBC One TONIGHT.

Twelve celebrities entered the ballroom but now only four finalists remain.

This evening, each couple will perform three routines - their showdance, one chosen by the judges and one picked by the couple themselves.

Shirley Ballas, Mtosi Mabuse, and Craig Revel-Horwood will judge the routines for the final time but the scores will be for guidance only and the winning couple will be decided by the viewers’ votes alone.

Ahead of the live show, the destination of this year’s Glitterball trophy is up in the air.

Bill Bailey remains the current favourite but YouTube star HRVY is hot on his tail.

HRVY scored a total of 53 points for his Charleston and Rumba last weekend with his odds cut into 7/4 from 11/4 but further support has meant the popular singer is now 13/8 with bookies BoyleSports to become the champion.

Comedian Bill remains the one they all have to beat despite only scoring 48 points for his Tango and Charleston. The funnyman is set to begin the final as favourite after shortening into odds-on at 4/6 from Even money.

It was Maisie Smith’s time to shine in the semi-finals of Strictly Come Dancing last weekend as the EastEnders star topped the leaderboard with a total of 59 from her two dances and is now 6/1 from 9/1 to become Queen of the dancefloor. Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing is the 50/1 outsider from 40/1 to go all the way.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “HRVY is the latest celebrity being backed to lift the Glitterball this weekend with his odds now at 13/8 from 7/4. Bill Bailey’s grip on favouritism is strengthening however after we cut him into 4/6 from even money to be the last competitor standing while Maisie Smith is 6/1 from 9/1. It’s going to be a great final.”

Strictly Come Dancing odds

4-6 Bill Bailey

13-8 HRVY

6 Maisie Smith

50 Jamie Laing

Strictly Come Dancing's live final airs this evening from 7:05PM.

The winner will be announced in the same show with no separate results on Sunday as in past weeks.

