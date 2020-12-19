It's Strictly Come Dancing's 2020 FINAL tonight and here are all the dances, songs and SPOILERS!

This evening Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly return to front the final performance show live from London.

Advertisements

It's the finals of the competition and just four celebs remain for tonight's live show where they'll be dancing three routines each.

Judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood will be casting their critical eyes over the routines but ONLY public votes will decide the winner.

Tonight's Strictly Come Dancing line up

Last weekend saw Ranvir Singh and her partner Giovanni Pernice eliminated in the dance off leaving us with just four celebrity and pro dancer couples in the running to be crowned Strictly Come Dancing 2020 winner.

Those left on the Strictly 2020 line up for the final are Jamie Laing and his partner Karen Hauer, Bill Bailey and his pro partner Oti Mabuse, Maisie Smith and her pro partner Gorka Marquez and HRVY and his pro partner Janette Manrara.

Tonight's Strictly Come Dancing 2020 songs and dances

The final four will be performing up to three dances: They'll all perform their show dance, a previous routine as selected by the judges and their personal favourite dances.

Here's week 13's Strictly Come Dancing final song and dance list in full...

Advertisements

Bill and Oti

Favourite dance: Couple's Choice: Street/Commercial to Rapper's Delight by The Sugarhill Gang

Showdance: The Show Must Go On by Queen

Judges' Pick: Quickstep to Talk To The Animals by Bobby Darin

Maisie and Gorka

Favourite dance: Quickstep to When You're Smiling by Andy Williams

Showdance: We Need A Little Christmas by Idina Menzel

Judges' Pick: Samba to Samba (Conga) by Gloria Estefan

HRVY and Janette

Favourite dance: American Smooth to One (Singular Sensation) from A Chorus Line

Showdance: Boogie Wonderland by Brittany Murphy

Judges' Pick: Jive to Faith by Stevie Wonder featuring Ariana Grande

Jamie and Karen

Favourite dance: Couple's Choice: Street/Commercial to Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) by C+C Music Factory

Advertisements

Showdance: I'm Still Standing by Elton John (Taron Egerton version)

Judges' Pick: Charleston to Zero To Hero from Hercules

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on tonight?

The remaining four couples will return to the dancefloor in the final of the competition on Saturday 19 December at 6PM.

There is NO results show, either tonight or tomorrow, with the winner revealed straight after the performances.

Who will win?

Currently it's looking like a close race between HRVY and Bill, with Bill the current favourite.

Advertisements

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for bookies BoyleSports said: “HRVY is the latest celebrity being backed to lift the Glitterball this weekend with his odds now at 13/8 from 7/4.

"Bill Bailey’s grip on favouritism is strengthening however after we cut him into 4/6 from even money to be the last competitor standing while Maisie Smith is 6/1 from 9/1. It’s going to be a great final.”

More on: Strictly Come Dancing 2020