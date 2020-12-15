Strictly Come Dancing 2020 final dances and songs revealed!

It's Strictly Come Dancing's 2020 FINAL live show this weekend and here are all the songs and dances.

Just four celebrity contestants remain in the competition and in the run for this year's Glitterball trophy: Singer HRVY, actress Maisie Smith, reality star Jamie Laing and comedian Bill Bailey.

This Saturday is the grand final and by the end of the night we'll have our 2020 Strictly winner.

In the final show the final four will be performing three dances: Their iconic show dance, a previous routine as selected by the judges and their own personal favourite dance from the past nine weeks.

The panel will mark the routines but their scores won't count for anything other than guidance; instead the lines will then open for viewers to vote.

HRVY and Bill are fighting it out as the favourites to win going into the weekend but after some shock results this series, anything could happen.

See Saturday's Strictly Come Dancing's final song and dance list below...

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 songs and dances - Week 13 / The FINAL!

Bill and Oti

Favourite dance: Couple's Choice: Street/Commercial to Rapper's Delight by The Sugarhill Gang

Showdance: The Show Must Go On by Queen

Judges' Pick: Quickstep to Talk To The Animals by Bobby Darin

Maisie and Gorka

Favourite dance: Quickstep to When You're Smiling by Andy Williams

Showdance: We Need A Little Christmas by Idina Menzel

Judges' Pick: Samba to Samba (Conga) by Gloria Estefan

HRVY and Janette

Favourite dance: American Smooth to One (Singular Sensation) from A Chorus Line

Showdance: Boogie Wonderland by Brittany Murphy

Judges' Pick: Jive to Faith by Stevie Wonder featuring Ariana Grande

Jamie and Karen

Favourite dance: Couple's Choice: Street/Commercial to Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) by C+C Music Factory

Showdance: I'm Still Standing by Elton John (Taron Egerton version)

Judges' Pick: Charleston to Zero To Hero from Hercules



What do you make of all that then? Tell us in the comments below!

Strictly Come Dancing's final airs on BBC One this Saturday, 19 December from 6PM.

There will be no separate results show, either on the Saturday or Sunday, with the winner revealed at the end of the night.

Plus, there will be a performance from Robbie Williams. The 2020 cast of celebrities will also all return to the ballroom for one last time.

