Craig Revel Horwood thinks Strictly Come Dancing final is wide open

Craig Revel Horwood says he can't name this year's Strictly Come Dancing winner.

The Strictly judge thinks the competition is wide open as the four finalists prepare to fight for the glitterball.

It was Ranvir Singh who left Strictly Come Dancing last night, leaving singer HRVY, actress Maisie Smith, reality star Jamie Laing and comedian Bill Bailey as the final four.

In an interview with The Sun newspaper, Craig said: “Normally at this point I know who the winner is going to be because they have been the best all series. But honestly this time, this year, I have no clue."

He went to say that all of the contestants "have something different".

He explained: “Bill Bailey came in all guns blazing and knocked me for six. I never saw him coming, not in a million years.

"I really thought he would be the Ann Widdecombe of this series.

“You could teach someone the same routine but Bill has his own special sort of flair with it that just makes it brilliant. I’d love Bill to win. It would be so cool if the audience totally fell in love with him and got him to win.

“But Maisie is one of the best dancers I think we have ever had on any of the series. She is spectacular. And HRVY is up there too. He is incredible."

Meanwhile, Craig gave his backing for Anton Du Beke to become a full time judge after he stepped in for Motsi Mabuse during the series.

Craig said: "It was so nice they finally gave Anton the chance to be a judge, and he was spectacular.

"I’d love to promote him to be a judge but at the same time, I would miss his dancing.

“Thankfully we have been seeing Bruno on Sundays. He loves having a dig at me on the panel and he is the only one that can really, as we’ve been doing this for so many years together.”

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.

The final takes place on Sunday, 19 December from 6PM.