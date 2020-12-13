Strictly Come Dancing fans have hit out after the latest results show at the weekend.

In Sunday night's episode it was the semi-final as the four finalists were confirmed.

In the results it was Ranvir Singh who was voted off Strictly Come Dancing after the dance off against Jamie Laing.

It was Ranvir's first time in the bottom two but the third week in the row for Jamie, and fourth overall.

The decision from the judges to save the Made In Chelsea star over the Good Morning Britain journalist was slammed by viewers.

One wrote on Twitter: "Wrong decision tonight Ranvir & Giovanni should have been saved, first time in dance off. So unfair. You have been a joy to watch & I'm so disappointed you won't be in final, I feel for you both x"

Another added: "Ranvir & Giovanni were robbed! Karen & Jamie should have left. They've been in the bottom two for weeks so that should tell you something!"

A third agreed: "Ranvir has been robbed. She deserved a place in the final"

"Don’t get this decision at all she was way better than Jamie- I’m absolutely gutted," wrote a fourth.

In Sunday's episode it was a split decision between the judges on who to save in the semi-final dance-off.

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Jamie and Karen: "I think both couples couldn’t have danced those dances better than they did tonight, it was incredible and I want to see both of you in the final. I’d like to save Jamie and Karen”

Motsi Mabuse chose to save Ranvir and Giovanni: “Well this was really one tough decision, we had two beautiful dances, two beautiful human beings and I will save Ranvir and Giovanni.”

Head Judge Shirley Ballas had the deciding vote and decided to save Jamie and Karen, saying: "I just feel that one couple had a little more determination, a little bit more ‘I’m not leaving without that trophy’ and with that in mind I’m saving Jamie and Karen.”

Jamie joins Bill Bailey, Maisie Smith and HRVY in the final.

Strictly Come concludes on Saturday night, 13 December.