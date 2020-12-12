Here's a spoiler-filled recap of the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 semi-final performances and scores.

It was the Semi Finals on Strictly Come Dancing this week and one more celebrity will be voted off this Sunday.

As the competition is in its final stages, each couple performed not one but two routines in a bid to impress the judges and audience at home - and reach next week’s all important grand final.

Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse were on hand to give their penultimate judgement before voting lines opened for viewers to back their favourite.

Gorka Marquez, Maisie Smith - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Topping the scores this weekend was Maisie Smith with a total of 59 points. Her first dance, a Street routine to Gettin' Jiggy Wit It by Will Smith, scored a perfect 30 points with Shirley saying it "will go down in history as one of the best numbers I've seen".

Her second routine - a Viennese Waltz to A Thousand Years by Christina Perri - only just failed to match up, with 29 points for the performance which Craig described as "absolutely stunning".

HRVY ranked second with a combined 53 points. His first dance was the notoriously difficult Rumba which scored 23 points from the panel.

HRVY, Janette Manrara - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

HRVY's second dance was a Charleston to Another Day of Sun from La La Land which got a perfect 30. Motsi said the routine left her speechless before remarking that HRVY could be a professional on next year's show.

In joint third on the leader-board, Bill Bailey had a total of 48 points. Bill kicked off the semi-final with a Charleston to (Won't You Come Home) Bill Bailey by Ottilie Patterson which scored 25 points.

His second routine, a Tango to Sandman by Metallica, scored 23 points. The dance was branded "epic" by the judges with Craig asking "Is the Tango ready for Bill Bailey?" as he said he "loved it".

Karen Hauer, Jamie Laing - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Also scoring 48 points from his two dances was Jamie Laing, who was in the dance off again last weekend. His first outing - a Salsa to Last Dance by Donna Summer - scored 24 points.

That score was matched by Jamie's Quickstep to Thank God I'm a Country Boy by John Denver which Shirley commented: "It was creative, interesting, and you pulled it off."

Ranking last of the five semi-finalists was Ranvir Singh with a total of 44 points. Ranvir's Waltz scored 26 points, with Craig saying the footwork was "a little ropey" but otherwise praising her "graceful" performance.

Ranvir Singh, Giovanni Pernice - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

When it came to her second dance, the Jive to Candyman by Christina Aguilera, Craig commented simply "this dance did not suit you at all" before scoring just 5 with a total of 18 points from all three judges.

Ahead of the results reveal on Sunday night tomorrow, Jamie is chalked up as the favourite to go after appearing in last week's dance off where it was JJ Chalmers who left Strictly Come Dancing.

Meanwhile, Bill remains the favourite to win in the run up to next week's grand final.

Who was your favourite on Strictly Come Dancing 2020 this weekend? Tweet us @tellymix!

Find out who goes in the latest Strictly results show on Sunday 13 December at 7:30PM on BBC One.