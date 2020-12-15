Strictly Come Dancing 2020 final date, times and details confirmed

The Strictly Come Dancing 2020 final date, times and details have been announced as this year's series wraps up.

The BBC has confirmed that the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 final will air on BBC One on Saturday, 19 December from 6PM.

There will just be the one show, with the winner being revealed at around 8:20PM as the latest series concludes.

Back in October, 12 celebrities entered the ballroom for the very first time, but only four have made the final.

The last of this year's Strictly shows promises to make for a dramatic night of dance as the couples battle it out in the ballroom for the very last time.

The couples will dance three routines - their favourite, the judges' choice, and a spectacular show-dance - in a bid to win the viewers' votes and the 2020 Glitter Ball trophy.

The judges - Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood - will score each couple, but it is for guidance only as viewer’s votes alone will decide which couple will take home the Glitter Ball Trophy.

There will be no eliminations, with all three celebs dancing to the end where Tess and Claudia will then reveal which celebrity and professional dancer the viewers have chosen to be crowned the champions of Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

The evening wouldn’t be complete without an extraordinary musical performance fit for the final from Robbie Williams. Plus, the Strictly Come Dancing class of 2020 will return to perform a spectacular group number.

Those currently left on the dwindling Strictly 2020 line up after last week's Semi Finals are singer HRVY, actress Maisie Smith, reality star Jamie Laing and comedian Bill Bailey.

HRVY and Bill Bailey are the current favourites with the bookies to take the title but Strictly has seen no shortage of shocks before.

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday 19 December, 6PM - 8:20PM.

You can watch on BBC One or online via the BBC iPlayer.

