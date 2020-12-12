Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Watch all of the semi-final performances

Here are all of the dances from this week's semi-final Strictly Come Dancing 2020 live show for you to watch.
This Saturday night saw the five couples performing live for the latest time this series in the penultimate live show.
And as they competed for a place in the grand final, the celebs and pro dancers all performed twice each for the first time this year.
Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse respectively.
Jamie and Karen
Dance: Salsa
Song: Last Dance by Donna Summer
Judges' scores: 8, 8, 8
Dance: Quickstep
Song: Thank God I'm a Country Boy by John Denver
Judges' scores: 8, 8, 8
Ranvir and Giovanni
Dance: Waltz
Song: Un Giorni Per Noi by Josh Groban
Judges' scores: 8, 9, 9
Dance: Jive
Song: Candyman by Christina Aguilera
Judges' scores: 5, 6, 7
Bill and Oti
Dance: Charleston
Song: (Won't You Come Home) Bill Bailey by Ottilie Patterson with Chris Barber
Judges' scores: 8, 8, 9
Dance: Tango
Song: Enter Sandman by Metallica
Judges' scores: 8, 7, 8
Maisie and Gorka
Dance: Couple's Choice: Street/Commercial
Song: Gettin' Jiggy Wit It by Will Smith
Judges' scores: 10, 10, 10
Dance: Viennese Waltz
Song: A Thousand Years by Christina Perri
Judges' scores: 9, 10, 10
HRVY and Janette
Dance: Rumba
Song: Only You by Kylie Minogue and James Corden
Judges' scores: 7, 8, 8
Dance: Charleston
Song: Another Day of Sun by La La Land Cast
Judges' scores: 10, 10, 10
As always, the judges scored and critiqued each of the performances.
The judges' marks from this week will be combined with the results from the public vote.
The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night's (Sunday) results show.
Remember, Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One from 7:30PM with the results plus a musical performance from Little Mix.