Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Watch all of the semi-final performances

Here are all of the dances from this week's semi-final Strictly Come Dancing 2020 live show for you to watch.

This Saturday night saw the five couples performing live for the latest time this series in the penultimate live show.

And as they competed for a place in the grand final, the celebs and pro dancers all performed twice each for the first time this year.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse respectively.

Jamie and Karen

Dance: Salsa

Song: Last Dance by Donna Summer

Judges' scores: 8, 8, 8

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Thank God I'm a Country Boy by John Denver

Judges' scores: 8, 8, 8

Ranvir and Giovanni

Dance: Waltz

Song: Un Giorni Per Noi by Josh Groban

Judges' scores: 8, 9, 9

Dance: Jive

Song: Candyman by Christina Aguilera

Judges' scores: 5, 6, 7

Bill and Oti

Dance: Charleston

Song: (Won't You Come Home) Bill Bailey by Ottilie Patterson with Chris Barber

Judges' scores: 8, 8, 9

Dance: Tango

Song: Enter Sandman by Metallica

Judges' scores: 8, 7, 8

Maisie and Gorka

Dance: Couple's Choice: Street/Commercial

Song: Gettin' Jiggy Wit It by Will Smith

Judges' scores: 10, 10, 10

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: A Thousand Years by Christina Perri

Judges' scores: 9, 10, 10

HRVY and Janette

Dance: Rumba

Song: Only You by Kylie Minogue and James Corden

Judges' scores: 7, 8, 8

Dance: Charleston

Song: Another Day of Sun by La La Land Cast

Judges' scores: 10, 10, 10

As always, the judges scored and critiqued each of the performances.

The judges' marks from this week will be combined with the results from the public vote.

The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night's (Sunday) results show.

Remember, Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One from 7:30PM with the results plus a musical performance from Little Mix.

