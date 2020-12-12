Strictly Come Dancing 2020 leaderboard! Semi-final (Week 12) scores and results

Here are all the rankings and Strictly Come Dancing 2020 results from the scoreboard in Week 12's Semi Finals.

JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden were the unlucky couple to leave last weekend and another celebrity will be heading home in tonight's results show.

Tonight saw all five of the remaining couples performing live once more with two routines each.

As always judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood marked each of the performances out of 10 as the competition got ever closer to the grand final.

Come the end of the evening, Maisie Smith was on top of the scores with a total of 59 marks from her two dances.

Meanwhile Ranvir Singh was bottom with 44 points for her two routines after dancing both a Jive and a Waltz.

The judges' scores from tonight's dances will now be combined with the results of the latest public vote to help determine the bottom two dancers for tomorrow's results.

Those two celebrity couples will have to dance again for the judges in Sunday night's results show at 7:30PM on BBC One where one of them will be eliminated.

You can recap the full leaderboard from this weekend's Strictly (December 12) below...

Tonight's Strictly Come Dancing 2020 scoreboard and scores - Semi Finals

Celebrity Dance Scores Craig Motsi Shirley Total Maisie Smith Viennese Waltz 9 10 10 29 Street 10 10 10 30 Total: 59 HRVY Charleston 10 10 10 30 Rumba 7 8 8 23 Total: 53 Bill Bailey Tango 8 7 8 23 Charleston 8 8 9 25 Total: 48 Jamie Laing Quickstep 8 8 8 24 Salsa 8 8 8 24 Total: 48 Ranvir Singh Waltz 8 9 9 26 Jive 5 6 7 18 Total: 44

Meanwhile, also on Sunday's show, there will be a a spectacular musical performance from Little Mix.

