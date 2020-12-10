Craig Revel Horwood has hit back at complaints made about Strictly Come Dancing's latest group performance.

Saturday night saw the professionals opening the live show with a routine inspired by hit musical Priscilla: Queen of the Desert

The dance saw Johannes Radebe, Gorka Marquez and Giovanni Pernice in drag as they performed to a medley of songs featured in the film and stage show.

While many loved the show-stopping routine, over 100 complaints were received about the dance.

Hitting back, Craig said this week: "It's madness, it's a form of theatre. They're artists, they're dancers and they are involving themselves in characters.

"I was just really sad that I didn't make an entrance, I was so jealous, I wanted to be in there with a big blue emu on my head!"

Appearing on Channel 4's Steph's Packed Lunch, he added: "I think it's mad to complain about something like that... If you haven't seen that movie, I suggest you go and watch it and see why they were doing what they were doing.

"It's not just for fancy dress... I think the people that are complaining just need to turn onto another station."

You can watch the performance in full below...