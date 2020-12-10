tellymix
Craig Revel Horwood slams complaints over Strictly Come Dancing's drag routine

Posted by Josh Darvill
Craig Revel Horwood has hit back at complaints made about Strictly Come Dancing's latest group performance.

Saturday night saw the professionals opening the live show with a routine inspired by hit musical Priscilla: Queen of the Desert

The dance saw Johannes Radebe, Gorka Marquez and Giovanni Pernice in drag as they performed to a medley of songs featured in the film and stage show.

While many loved the show-stopping routine, over 100 complaints were received about the dance.

Hitting back, Craig said this week: "It's madness, it's a form of theatre. They're artists, they're dancers and they are involving themselves in characters.

"I was just really sad that I didn't make an entrance, I was so jealous, I wanted to be in there with a big blue emu on my head!"

Appearing on Channel 4's Steph's Packed Lunch, he added: "I think it's mad to complain about something like that... If you haven't seen that movie, I suggest you go and watch it and see why they were doing what they were doing.

"It's not just for fancy dress... I think the people that are complaining just need to turn onto another station."

You can watch the performance in full below...

