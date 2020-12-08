Strictly Come Dancing 2020 Semi Final dances and songs REVEALED

The latest Strictly Come Dancing 2020, music dances and songs have been revealed for the Semi Final.
And this week the final five will be performing TWICE each!
Hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly are back to present the live show this weekend as the final gets one step away from the remaining celebrity contestants.
Just five celebrity couples are left and as always judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, and Craig Revel Horwood will mark their dances, while viewers take to the voting lines.
Last Sunday saw JJ Chalmers become the latest to bow out of the competition and one more celebrity will be leaving this weekend, missing out on the grand finals.
Here are this week's Semi Final Strictly Come Dancing song and dance list in full...
Strictly Come Dancing 2020 songs and dances - Semi Finals
Bill and Oti
Tango to Enter Sandman by Metallica
Charleston to (Won't You Come Home) Bill Bailey by Ottilie Patterson with Chris Barber
HRVY and Janette
Charleston to Another Day of Sun by La La Land Cast
Rumba to Only You by Kylie Minogue and James Corden
Jamie and Karen
Quickstep to Thank God I'm a Country Boy by John Denver
Salsa to Last Dance by Donna Summer
Maisie and Gorka
Viennese Waltz to A Thousand Years by Christina Perri
Couple's Choice: Street/Commercial to Gettin' Jiggy Wit It by Will Smith
Ranvir and Giovanni
Waltz to Un Giorni Per Noi by Josh Groban
Jive to Candyman by Christina Aguilera
The remaining five couples will return to the dancefloor for the semi final of the competition tonight on Saturday 12 December at 7PM.
Then tomorrow - Sunday 13 December at 7:30pm on BBC One - one more celebrity will leave the competition in the latest results show.
Plus, there will be a special performance from Little Mix.
Strictly Come Dancing 2020's grand final airs on Saturday, December 19.