Why Bill Bailey 'needs' to win Strictly Come Dancing 2020

Bill Bailey has revealed his friends have money on him winning Strictly Come Dancing.

The comedian and musician says he's feeling "pressure" to do well as the show's Semi Finals take place this weekend.

He said: “It is pressure. We’re getting to the sharp-end now so everyone’s putting in great dances. The competition is really hotting up."

Bill shared with The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “There has been quite some betting going on. It’s mainly my friends.“They keep texting me every week when we get through, saying, ‘Well done, Bill, keep going, we’re betting on you’.

“There will be a lot of people that I will be paying for Christmas if I make it all the way. I have a lot of pressure on my shoulders.”

In last Saturday's episode, Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse danced an Argentine Tango to Phantom of the Opera from Phantom of the Opera which Craig described as "phantasmagorical".

Craig said: "You had complete control, complete command, complete leadership."

The good news for Bill's pals is that he is currently the favourite to win with the bookies - however HRVY is providing stiff competition.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “Bill Bailey still occupies the clear 8/11 favourite position to win the most unexpected of Glitterball trophies.

“But after receiving the first EVER week six perfect score in Strictly history, HRVY's odds have been slashed yet again from 7/2 to 5/2 as he gains ground on comedian Bailey in what the betting suggests increasingly looks to be a two horse race - with next on the list Maisie Smith all the way back at 13/2.

Strictly Come Dancing returns Sunday night with the results.