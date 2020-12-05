HRVY topped this week's Strictly Come Dancing scores but who will be heading home in this weekend's results?

It was the Quarter Finals on Strictly Come Dancing this week and one more celebrity will be going this Sunday.

Advertisements

This weekend, December 5 and December 6, the remaining six celebs and pro couples performed live once more.

As always judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, and Craig Revel Horwood marked all of the performances out of 30 as the competition got ever closer to this month's final.

Opening the show was JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden, dancing a Charleston to Chitty Chitty Bang Bang from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Shirley said the routine was "spectacularly executed" however with 20 points the pair ended the night bottom of the leaderboard leaving them favourite to be voted off.

Gorka Marquez, Maisie Smith - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice were up next, dancing a Viennese Waltz to She Used To Be Mine from Waitress which reduced Motsi to tears.

"I feel like now you've finally come into you. For me that was such a magic moment," said Motsi as Ranvir who got nines from all four of the judges.

Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez jived to Little Shop of Horrors from Little Shop of Horrors which got praise all around and a perfect ten from Shirley.

Advertisements

Oti Mabuse , Bill Bailey - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse danced an Argentine Tango to Phantom of the Opera from Phantom of the Opera which Craig described as "phantasmagorical". Craig said: "You had complete control, complete command, complete leadership."

The highest scorers of the night were HRVY and Janette Manrara who scored 29 points with an American Smooth to One (Singular Sensation) from A Chorus Line. Both Shirley and Motsi awarded tens with Motsi saying the routine was the "dance of the decade".

Jamie Laing, Karen Hauer - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

After appearing in the bottom two last week - where it was Clara Amfo who left Strictly - Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer closed the show with a jive to Everybody's Talking About Jamie from Everybody's Talking About Jamie. Craig described Jamie as having "enthusiastic powerhouse of energy" with the Made In Chelsea star scoring 24 points for the performance.

> Strictly Come Dancing 2020: See tonight's full leaderboard and scores.

The judges' scores will now be combined with the viewer votes to determine the bottom two dancers.

Those who are left in the bottom two once viewer votes are added to the judges' scores will face the dance off on Sunday night.

Advertisements

Who was your favourite on Strictly Come Dancing 2020 this weekend? Tweet us @tellymix!

Find out who goes in the latest Strictly results show on Sunday 6 December at 7:30PM on BBC One.