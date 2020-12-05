Strictly Come Dancing 2020 favourite to win revealed ahead of Quarter Final

It's Strictly Come Dancing 2020's Quarter Final this weekend - here's the current favourites to win.

Over the past week HRVY's odds have been slashed after perfect performance - but Bill Bailey is still odds on favourite to win Strictly.

Advertisements

Bill Bailey remains 8/11 favourite to win Strictly with Betfair despite receiving criticism for his Jive last Saturday night. He was 4/6, so his odds have slightly drifted to win the Glitterball trophy.

After a perfect 30/30 score from the judges, second favourite HRVY has seen his odds cut from 7/2 into 5/2, having been 5/1 two weeks ago

Maisie Smith is 13/2, Ranvir Singh 7/1 and Jamie Laing 14/1 - while JJ Chalmers is the 66/1 outsider to win the show.

Meanwhile Jamie Laing is odds on to be eliminated tonight after surviving a second dance off last Sunday night.

Jamie Laing is at 10/11 to be voted off this weekend, having been in the dance off last week - ahead of JJ Chalmers at 11/8

Advertisements

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “It was probably his shakiest week yet, but Bill Bailey still occupies the clear 8/11 favourite position to win the most unexpected of Glitterball trophies.

“But after receiving the first EVER week six perfect score in Strictly history, HRVY's odds have been slashed yet again from 7/2 to 5/2 as he gains ground on comedian Bailey in what the betting suggests increasingly looks to be a two horse race - with next on the list Maisie Smith all the way back at 13/2.

"Having survived another dance off, the writing looks to be on the wall for Jamie Laing, who is 10/11 favourite to go this week - but having seen a number of twists and turns already in this year's competition, anything can still happen."

Strictly Come Dancing odds

Winner

Bill Bailey: 8/11

HRVY: 5/2

Maisie Smith: 11/2

Ranvir Singh: 7/1

Jamie Laing: 14/1

JJ Chalmers: 66/1

Next elimination

Jamie Laing: 10/11

JJ Chalmers: 11/8

Maisie Smith: 8/1

Ranvir Singh: 10/1

HRVY: 16/1

Bill Bailey: 33/1

Advertisements

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One.

Picture: BBC

More on: Strictly Come Dancing 2020