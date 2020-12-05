Here are all the rankings and Strictly Come Dancing 2020 results from the scoreboard of Week 7.

Tonight (5 December) saw the remaining six couples performing live for the seventh time this series.

This week was the Quarter Final and a Musicals themed special.

As always the judges - Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse - scored all of the performances out of 30 points.

At the end of the evening we saw HRVY on top with a near perfect 29 points but in the danger zone right at the bottom was JJ.

The judges' marks from Saturday's dances will be used to help determine the bottom two couples together with the results of the latest public vote.

In Sunday's results show, the two couples with the lowest combined scores will head to the ballroom floor for a second time to take part in the next dance-off.

After both dance for a second time the judges will choose who to save and who goes through to the semi-final.

The remaining five couples continue to next weekend as they compete in a place for the grand final.

Recap the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 leaderboard from Saturday below...

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 scoreboard and scores - Week 7 (5 December)

Celebrity Dance Scores Craig Shirley Motsi Total HRVY American Smooth 9 10 10 29 Maisie Smith Jive 9 10 9 28 Ranvir Singh Viennese Waltz 9 9 9 27 Bill Bailey Argentine Tango 8 8 8 24 Jamie Laing Jive 8 8 8 24 JJ Chalmers Charleston 6 7 7 20

Alongside the results, this weekend will feature guest performances from the cast of musical & Juliet and Broadway singing sensation Marisha Wallace.

