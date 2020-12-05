Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Watch all of musicals week performances

Here are all of the dances from this week's Strictly Come Dancing 2020 for you to watch.

This Saturday night (5 December) saw the remaining six couples performing live for the seventh time this series in a musicals themed special.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse respectively.

JJ and Amy

Dance: Charleston

Song: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Judges' marks 6, 7, 7

Ranvir and Giovanni

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: She Used To Be Mine from Waitress

Judges' marks 9, 9, 9

Maisie and Gorka

Dance: Jive

Song: Little Shop of Horrors from Little Shop of Horrors

Judges' marks 9, 10, 9

Bill and Oti

Dance: Argentine Tango

Song: Phantom of the Opera from Phantom of the Opera

Judges' marks 8, 8, 8

HRVY and Janette

Dance: American Smooth

Song: One (Singular Sensation) from A Chorus Line

Judges' marks 9, 10, 10

Jamie and Karen

Dance: Jive

Song: Everybody's Talking About Jamie from Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

Judges' marks 8, 8, 8

The judges' marks from this week will now be added to the results from the public vote.

The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night's (Sunday) results show.

Remember, Strictly is back Sunday night (6 December) on BBC One from 7:30PM.

