Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Watch all of musicals week performances

Here are all of the dances from this week's Strictly Come Dancing 2020 for you to watch.
This Saturday night (5 December) saw the remaining six couples performing live for the seventh time this series in a musicals themed special.
Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse respectively.
JJ and Amy
Dance: Charleston
Song: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Judges' marks 6, 7, 7
Ranvir and Giovanni
Dance: Viennese Waltz
Song: She Used To Be Mine from Waitress
Judges' marks 9, 9, 9
Maisie and Gorka
Dance: Jive
Song: Little Shop of Horrors from Little Shop of Horrors
Judges' marks 9, 10, 9
Bill and Oti
Dance: Argentine Tango
Song: Phantom of the Opera from Phantom of the Opera
Judges' marks 8, 8, 8
HRVY and Janette
Dance: American Smooth
Song: One (Singular Sensation) from A Chorus Line
Judges' marks 9, 10, 10
Jamie and Karen
Dance: Jive
Song: Everybody's Talking About Jamie from Everybody's Talking About Jamie.
Judges' marks 8, 8, 8
The judges' marks from this week will now be added to the results from the public vote.
The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night's (Sunday) results show.
Remember, Strictly is back Sunday night (6 December) on BBC One from 7:30PM.